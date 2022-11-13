I hate printers at the best of times, & they hate me in return. But, I need to to replace a colour laser printer so I'm asking for guidance from Geekzone. Have you had recent experience owning a new colour laser printer? Is there a standout make / model?
Up for replacement is an HP MFP M281FDW, an entry-level colour laser that's done an okay job printing hundreds of full colour pages - it's been well used. A set of replacement print cartridges costs in excess of $600 & the entire printer can be replaced by the M283 version for $500.
Is that the right thing to do?