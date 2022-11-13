When costing out colour laser printers for clients, I generally check the page count of the printer and work out its approximate age to work out the approx number of pages per year, and then run up a little Excel spreadsheet to show the TCO of the printer over three or five years.

Purchase price

toner to cover x thousand pages

drum units and fuser units for that same page count, etc

On more than one occasion a client has then taken up our recommendation for a more expensive model with cheaper per-page consumables.