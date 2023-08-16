Hello peeps,
I have a headless desktop I build few years back and has been running 24/7 as a server without any issues. Maybe they might not be the best parts as per few, but it has served me well. I have plex server, Home assistant VM, Linux VM(Sonarr, radarr, qbittorrent, vpn etc), backups(google, phones etc) running on it. Below are the specs.
Desktop Config : PcPartPicker
CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 3.6 GHz Quad-Core Processor
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212X 82.9 CFM CPU Cooler
Motherboard: ASRock Z370 Extreme4 ATX LGA1151 Motherboard
Memory: Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR4-2400 CL16 Memory
Memory: Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-2400 CL16 Memory
Storage: Intel 600p 256 GB M.2-2280 PCIe 3.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive
Storage: Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500 GB M.2-2280 PCIe 3.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive
Storage: Seagate BarraCuda 2 TB 3.5" 7200 RPM Internal Hard Drive
Storage: Seagate IronWolf NAS 12 TB 3.5" 7200 RPM Internal Hard Drive
Case: Cooler Master MasterBox 5 ATX Mid Tower Case
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
Segotep Segotep GP-600G
Now I am thinking of moving to a mini-pc and some kind of DAS or NAS storage to reduce power usage, better oomph and probably have smaller footprint. I work in IT, so can do things just not that great with linux other than following guides.
Beelink Dual 2.5GbE Network, 16GB DDR5 Mini PC, Intel 12th Core i3 N305 EQ12 Pro
DAS
TerraMaster D5-300C USB3.0(5Gbps) Type C 5-Bay External Hard Drive or
ORICO 5 Bay Raid Enclosure Aluminum Type-C
NAS
Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen2 AS6704T - 4 Bay
Now my questions.
- Should I go down the path of mini-pc & storage and replace my desktop?
- I need home assistant & plex server to be ON 24/7, so need the reliability.
- Any recommendations on mini pc's? Above i3 seems to be better in performance than the i3 8100 I have. Is that correct?
- Any downsides of DAS? compared to NAS? I understand I can't access DAS other then from what it's connected. That's fine. I am eager for NAS, but cost is the limiting factor. Any good 4bay nas with support for couple of m2 is around $1k. Open for recommendations on either DAS or NAS.
Thanks a lot. My first post so please go easy.