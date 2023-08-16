Dynamic: If what you have works, perhaps stick with it. My thoughts: You might save $$ on power consumption but if you are spending $$$$ on new kit then you aren't winning (other than a bit of fun geeking out). Perhaps acquire a plug in power meter to check how much power the current setup is using over a few days and multiply that out to get a year's worth of power consumption figures.

A headless desktop with all storage inside it (DAS) is very tidy. Two cables for power and network.

You could put one of these into your tower case to add M.2 drives. I have a couple of spares of this card. HYPER M.2 X16 GEN 4 CARD｜Motherboards｜ASUS Global

You could add a small NAS to your network and use it to back up the storage of your desktop.

Haha, yes I agree on not saving compared to power consumption. My intention was to get it tidy, put it next my router. I still haven't really decided if I really want it now. Maybe I keep looking for good deals and jump on it when it comes. So doing my research if the path I am going is good or not.

Currently, desktop is under a bed in guest room as that's the only place i could get ethernet and hide it. Going mini pc, I can put it next to router which sits on a shelf in lobby.