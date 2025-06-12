So its time for a new video card, and I'm so lost with them now....

Current specs :

AMD 5800X3D, 32GB RAM, 4Gb Nvidia 1650S, 3440x1440 resolution

This will probably be the last video card I ever buy new. $600 budget (Where did the $300 for decent cards go ? :D )

I game a mixture of things, some old, some newer, and one or two games not released yet (but due in next month or so), preferably at native res. Otherwise I use PC for watching media, general internet, work, and occasional video creation.

Keep seeing articles saying to avoid 8GB cards at all costs, yet some articles saying cards like the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8 GB are better performers than the Intel B580 12GB etc.....

Originally I was eyeing up the B580....

Thoughts / experiences ?