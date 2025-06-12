Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing
New video card time

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13715 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319894 12-Jun-2025 12:43
So its time for a new video card, and I'm so lost with them now....

 

Current specs :

 

AMD 5800X3D, 32GB RAM, 4Gb Nvidia 1650S, 3440x1440 resolution

 

This will probably be the last video card I ever buy new. $600 budget (Where did the $300 for decent cards go ? :D )

 

I game a mixture of things, some old, some newer, and one or two games not released yet (but due in next month or so), preferably at native res. Otherwise I use PC for watching media, general internet, work, and occasional video creation.

 

Keep seeing articles saying to avoid 8GB cards at all costs, yet some articles saying cards like the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8 GB are better performers than the Intel B580 12GB etc..... 

 

Originally I was eyeing up the B580....

 

 

 

Thoughts / experiences ?




cddt
1492 posts

Uber Geek


  #3383170 12-Jun-2025 12:46
You can get Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13715 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383179 12-Jun-2025 13:26
Considering the 8GB version is almost $700, the 16 will be out of my budget reach.

 

I know the RAM on GPUs is usually used by textures.....  very rare I have games all cranked up to max settings, so maybe 8 is enough for someone like me.....

 

 




mentalinc
3190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3383180 12-Jun-2025 13:27
8GB not enough for 1440p, textures will bog it down in time.

 

Suggest you share actual examples of games you play as something old can be way more demanding than something new depending on the game.




shrub
772 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3383186 12-Jun-2025 14:10
You haven't mentioned your power supply?

 

Id stay away from 8gb cards. the 9060xt 16gb seems be around the $729 mark if your budget can stretch

gzt

gzt
16977 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3383187 12-Jun-2025 14:12
No technical opinion. I saw this offer recently..

Gigabyte RX 9070 XT $1385, RTX 5060 Ti $755, RTX 5060 $625 + Shipping from $14 (Bank Transfer / extra for cc)

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/51927

