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ForumsDesktop computingUSB wifi adapter losing power
rscole86

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#319972 21-Jun-2025 11:33
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Is it a faulty adapter, misconfiguration or just a piece of crap?

 

The adapter is a Wavlink RTL8188EU USB2 802.11n.

 

 

 

Whenever I loose my wireless (network adapter not showing) it coincides with the adapter not having any activity lights. Unplugging and re-plugging always fixes this.

 

Windows 11 (desktop thick client) is very reliable, I have only had it fault once in the past week. It happened coming out of hibernation, but every other time it has come back up fine.

 

Ubuntu (T630), however, is terrible. It seems to last anywhere between 1 minute and 15-20 minutes. I notice almost immediately as I am actively using the network at the time. (Made for a very painful installation process).

 

 

 

When it fails, sometimes the device is showing in the device manager, or Ubuntu equivalent, other times it does not show. 

 

I have checked the bios and power management settings and cannot see anything that would tell the port save power.

 

 

 

Any recommendations on what to try?

 

Alternatively, any reliable wifi adapters, especially those known to be plug and play with linux, so I do not have to compile my own drivers.

 

Wifi is supplied via GWN7610, power over ethernet may work, but prefer not to as I have 2-3 devices all in the same room on a single power point.

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richms
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  #3385859 21-Jun-2025 12:30
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Seems to be common on the cheap realtek adapters, I was trying to use one in my arcade cabinet to save running power to that PC and it would die all the time. Did only cost me $2 tho.

 

I found that a branded one from tp link worked fine even with the same drivers as the problematic unbranded one.

 

Edit - I meant running ethernet to that machine. Doh. Anyway, a not as cheap but still cheap tplink from pbtech sorted it out.




Richard rich.ms



SATTV
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  #3385976 21-Jun-2025 15:33
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Go to device manager, propties of the device and select advance tab if there is one.

 

If there is look for a power setting.

 

On some devices there is allow windows to manage power. or something like that and disable it.

 

I have had this catch me twice over the years.

 

John




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rscole86

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  #3385986 21-Jun-2025 16:38
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I have tried all bios and Windows power settings, and still get the device 'disappearing'.

 

I have had it happen twice more on Windows, looking more and more like it's just a POS. 

 

 



fe31nz
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  #3386095 21-Jun-2025 23:34
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You might want to try a different USB port.  Some are a looser fit than others, and some get damaged over time and do not fit properly.  If it is not a tight fit, then connections can come and go a bit on various pins, especially if something gets bumped.  I used to have that sort of problem with my USB TV tuners.  Or you could try a using a USB extension cable to see if that fits the port better.

Linux
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  #3386101 22-Jun-2025 08:27
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SATTV:

 

Go to device manager, propties of the device and select advance tab if there is one.

 

If there is look for a power setting.

 

On some devices there is allow windows to manage power. or something like that and disable it.

 

John

 

 

@SATTV I was going to post this! Best advice given

rscole86

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  #3397080 25-Jul-2025 14:56
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Just to close this is off, nothing wrong with the USB ports etc. Dodgy cheap USB adapter was to blame.

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