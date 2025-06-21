Is it a faulty adapter, misconfiguration or just a piece of crap?

The adapter is a Wavlink RTL8188EU USB2 802.11n.

Whenever I loose my wireless (network adapter not showing) it coincides with the adapter not having any activity lights. Unplugging and re-plugging always fixes this.

Windows 11 (desktop thick client) is very reliable, I have only had it fault once in the past week. It happened coming out of hibernation, but every other time it has come back up fine.

Ubuntu (T630), however, is terrible. It seems to last anywhere between 1 minute and 15-20 minutes. I notice almost immediately as I am actively using the network at the time. (Made for a very painful installation process).

When it fails, sometimes the device is showing in the device manager, or Ubuntu equivalent, other times it does not show.

I have checked the bios and power management settings and cannot see anything that would tell the port save power.

Any recommendations on what to try?

Alternatively, any reliable wifi adapters, especially those known to be plug and play with linux, so I do not have to compile my own drivers.

Wifi is supplied via GWN7610, power over ethernet may work, but prefer not to as I have 2-3 devices all in the same room on a single power point.