Monitor sometimes won't turn on after resuming from standby
timmmay

#320257 23-Jul-2025 16:27
I have a Dell U2520D monitor connected to my computer using DisplayPort to an AMD Radeon rx550 video card. I have a laptop connected to the monitor HDMI port via an HP hub for my work laptop. The computer I put into standby when I'm not using it, the laptop I turn off at the end of the day.

 

Lately, about half the time I turn off my work laptop and then resume my home computer the monitor can't find a signal from the DisplayPort. I have to hold down the computer power button, wait for it to turn off, then turn the computer on again to get it working, which is an annoying waste of time, and I'm not sure is generally good for computers. It seems to happen more often when I've been using the work computer and I switch to the home computer. I've started waiting until the work computer completely turns off before I turn the home computer one, which helps sometimes. Unplugging the monitor then plugging it back in doesn't help.

 

Has anyone had a similar situation? Any suggestions how I could resolve it? I don't know if it's a monitor or video card problem. I've spent some time on Google and Perplexity and it's a fairly common problem, but the only useful suggestion was to try a new DisplayPort cable which I haven't gotten to yet.

gzt

gzt
  #3396694 23-Jul-2025 22:33
I had various weird problems with displayport cables over the years. If I remember correctly I had no further problems after replacing basic cables with midprice StarTech cables.



Apsattv
  #3396699 24-Jul-2025 05:44
It might not help but? worth a try.

 

Check in device manager as to if you are using a generic monitor ?

 

It might work better with the actual monitor driver here

 

https://www.dell.com/support/product-details/en-nz/product/dell-u2520d-monitor/drivers

 

 

timmmay

  #3396708 24-Jul-2025 07:52
Apsattv:

 

It might not help but? worth a try.

 

Check in device manager as to if you are using a generic monitor ?

 

It might work better with the actual monitor driver here

 

https://www.dell.com/support/product-details/en-nz/product/dell-u2520d-monitor/drivers

 

 

I'll have a look at that after work, thanks :)



timmmay

  #3396710 24-Jul-2025 07:57
gzt: I had various weird problems with displayport cables over the years. If I remember correctly I had no further problems after replacing basic cables with midprice StarTech cables.

 

It looks like I'm using a Dynamix cable I got in 2020, which was relatively cheap. This 4K Startech cable has a comment that it fixed a similar issue for $29, or there's this 8K cable for $38. I might get the more expensive one just because it may be better quality and more future proof - any thoughts?

timmmay

  #3396725 24-Jul-2025 09:02
I'm going with the slightly better cable, based on what I think, validated by Perplexity. Apparently newer cables have better shielding and will provide better signal integrity.

 

Choose the StarTech DP14VMM2M (DisplayPort 1.4, 8K cable) for the best reliability and future compatibility for your Dell U2520D and AMD Radeon RX550 setup. The improved specification and manufacturing standards are particularly beneficial in resolving intermittent connection and wake issues that can occur with DisplayPort on modern monitors and graphics cards. The DISPL2M (DisplayPort 1.2) cable is fine for current 1440p@60Hz use, but the 1.4 cable provides extra assurance and is only a minor price step up for improved performance and robustness.

richms
  #3396779 24-Jul-2025 11:14
Are you sure the computer has not just crashed while you were not using it? A short press of the power button should have made it cleanly shut down if the PC was not dead.




Richard rich.ms

kyhwana2
  #3396785 24-Jul-2025 11:47
You wouldn't happen to have an office chair with a piston type system would you?

 
 
 
 

timmmay

  #3396786 24-Jul-2025 12:04
richms:

 

Are you sure the computer has not just crashed while you were not using it? A short press of the power button should have made it cleanly shut down if the PC was not dead.

 

 

I'm pretty sure it hasn't crashed. I can still access it over the network. I'll try a short press next time, thanks.

timmmay

  #3396787 24-Jul-2025 12:04
kyhwana2:

 

You wouldn't happen to have an office chair with a piston type system would you?

 

 

You mean like one of these? Yes, but I'm unsure how it's related...

richms
  #3396798 24-Jul-2025 13:01
timmmay:

 

kyhwana2:

 

You wouldn't happen to have an office chair with a piston type system would you?

 

 

You mean like one of these? Yes, but I'm unsure how it's related...

 

 

Static electricity and then you zap things and they crash from that.

 

I have seen some where people have a dangling chain from their chair onto the ground to dissipate it, not sure how that works on carpet tho.




Richard rich.ms

timmmay

  #3396801 24-Jul-2025 13:07
Yeah, nah. Think horses, not zebras.

SpartanVXL
  #3396842 24-Jul-2025 17:02
It’s a valid concern about the chair phenomenon as it’s well known, but unless the same situation is created I doubt it’s that. Both AMD and even nvidia recently have had issues with drivers and recent windows version around resuming from sleep. See if you can trace back any recent updates around the time this started happening. Otherwise try to find a workaround of not using that particular standby feature.

timmmay

  #3396847 24-Jul-2025 17:14
Thanks. I'll try the cable first, it should arrive tomorrow. This has been happening for years but it's gotten worse in the past couple of weeks.

kyhwana2
  #3396990 25-Jul-2025 10:37
See https://www.theregister.com/2020/01/09/office_chair_emissions/

timmmay

  #3396998 25-Jul-2025 11:26
Weird! I don't experience that one exactly, but when nearby appliances do things at the monitor blanks for a few seconds. For example when the clothes dryer turns on or off.

