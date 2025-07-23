I have a Dell U2520D monitor connected to my computer using DisplayPort to an AMD Radeon rx550 video card. I have a laptop connected to the monitor HDMI port via an HP hub for my work laptop. The computer I put into standby when I'm not using it, the laptop I turn off at the end of the day.

Lately, about half the time I turn off my work laptop and then resume my home computer the monitor can't find a signal from the DisplayPort. I have to hold down the computer power button, wait for it to turn off, then turn the computer on again to get it working, which is an annoying waste of time, and I'm not sure is generally good for computers. It seems to happen more often when I've been using the work computer and I switch to the home computer. I've started waiting until the work computer completely turns off before I turn the home computer one, which helps sometimes. Unplugging the monitor then plugging it back in doesn't help.

Has anyone had a similar situation? Any suggestions how I could resolve it? I don't know if it's a monitor or video card problem. I've spent some time on Google and Perplexity and it's a fairly common problem, but the only useful suggestion was to try a new DisplayPort cable which I haven't gotten to yet.