If it helps, Zotac have one coming soon that's close, it has a 5060 Ti laptop edition instead of a 5060. The Zbox Magnus EN75060TC and it should be about 20x20x6cm plus a laptop brick power supply on a cable.

It's got an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (16-Core, 16-Thread, up to 5.1 GHz, 24MB Cache), ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GDDR7, dual SODIM RAM slots (laptop style memory sticks), a couple of NVMe slots, Dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5 USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 3 DisplayPort 2.1b ports and 1 HDMI 2.1b port.

Not a bad little box at all, but no price yet as far as I'm aware. I would be suspect it'll be over $3k and that doesn't include any storage, RAM or OS.

If their previous trend in releases continue, there may also be a 5070 and 5080 model coming at some point.