Thanks for all the feed back.

My Phillips 9yo 32" 4k IPS monitor is still working and the edge LED issue has not got any worse.

I have tested my screen using:

https://screenburn.in/screen-burn-in-test/#

and can see the bright LED issue on the left edge. The burn-in shows a wee bit of grey screen darkening for about 40mm from the left edge.

I have tried catching snap shots to show on GZ without success.

It is only a couple of weeks until I move to my retirement diggs.

Then I will likely get an LG 55" 4k IPS TV, then pull my Phillips IPS monitor apart and see if I can upgrade some capacitors (making sure caps are discharged).

If I can't repair (or wreck) the IPS monitor then I will likely go for the DELL 32" 4k OLED monitor mentioned in an earlier post.