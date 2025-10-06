With the pending failure of my 9yo 32" 4k IPS monitor I am considering a new monitor.
IPS costs about $1200
VA costs about $600
Have recent VA(vertilcal alignment) monitors improved much with colour issues at various angles?
Uses: email, internel, CAD electronics, some graphics editing and lately watching TV and online streaming from various seating places in the lounge.
As I don't currently have a dedicated TV, I am also considering an LG 43" or 50" UHD AI UA84 TV which claims to use IPS and currently selling for $695(43") and $748 (50")
TIA.