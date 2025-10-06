Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computing32" 4k IPS or VA monitors
Gordy7

gordy7
2002 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 505

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#322917 6-Oct-2025 13:16
Send private message

With the pending failure of my 9yo 32" 4k IPS monitor I am considering a new monitor.

 

IPS costs about $1200

 

VA costs about $600

 

Have recent VA(vertilcal alignment) monitors improved much with colour issues at various angles?

 

Uses: email, internel, CAD electronics, some graphics editing and lately watching TV and online streaming from various seating places in the lounge.

 

As I don't currently have a dedicated TV, I am also considering an LG 43" or 50" UHD AI UA84 TV which claims to use IPS and currently selling for $695(43") and $748 (50")

 

TIA.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic
SpartanVXL
1504 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 667


  #3422202 6-Oct-2025 15:16
Send private message

Short answer: no.

 

Still suffers from black smearing, IPS still has backlight bleed. At that market range IPS is still better. 

 

But if you’re spending anywhere near $1200 just go OLED?

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-32-plus-4k-qd-oled-monitor-s3225qc/apd/210-bqvx/monitors-monitor-accessories



IronH
398 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 79


  #3434898 16-Nov-2025 09:39
Send private message

SpartanVXL is correct, VA still exhibits black smearing, but the off-angle colour shifting has improved significantly from 9 years ago - at least in the budget monitor space. I used to have a youtube channel back around then doing budget monitor reviews and VA's had awful off angle colour shifting. Here's one from that period I did if you're interested https://youtu.be/6raKh-h5QwE?si=GoRZIMw-7FywLbeU.  I'm typing this response while using an affordable 34" MSI MP341C VA panel that I bought this year, and although it still has colour shift, you really have to be so far off centre that in practicality it's not really an issue, in contrast to VA panels from a decade ago where you move 10cm off centre and you immediately noticed it. I also have an $1100 32" 4K IPS monitor, the image quality on that is superior, if you are doing CAD and graphics work, a good quality IPS might be worth it for you.

Gordy7

gordy7
2002 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 505

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3434946 16-Nov-2025 10:18
Send private message

Thanks for all the feed back.

 

My Phillips 9yo 32" 4k IPS monitor is still working and the edge LED issue has not got any worse.

 

I have tested my screen using:

 

https://screenburn.in/screen-burn-in-test/#

 

and can see the bright LED issue on the left edge. The burn-in shows a wee bit of grey screen darkening for about 40mm from the left edge.

 

I have tried catching snap shots to show on GZ without success.

 

It is only a couple of weeks until I move  to my retirement diggs.

 

Then I will likely get an LG 55" 4k IPS TV, then pull my Phillips IPS monitor apart and see if I can upgrade some capacitors (making sure caps are discharged).

 

If  I can't repair (or wreck) the IPS monitor then I will likely go for the DELL 32" 4k OLED monitor mentioned in an earlier post.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



bfginger
1330 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 191


  #3435064 16-Nov-2025 13:32
Send private message

Some TVs can be iffy as computer monitors because of things like pulse width modulation flickering, chroma HDMI limitations, edge lighting, lines or vignetting, and RGB pixel layout interfering with text display.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 