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ForumsDesktop computingDDR4 SODIMM Ram can i use any in ia Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro
Morgenmuffel

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#324407 4-Apr-2026 17:41
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Greetings all

 

 

 

Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro – Intel i3-6100T

 

has 2 ram slots

 

Ram that was in it was

 

1 stick 4gb 2400T

 

Currently no ram as I had to increase Ram on kids machine (identical), so they can play minecraft or roblox or something

 

 

 

First yes i have googled it and I'm pretty sure the answer is yes i can use anything (DDR4 Sodimm wise over 2400) as long as both sticks are the same thats if I get two sticks,

 

I just want confirmation from real people before I  spend what these days is a bit more money than should be necessary for very little Ram.

 

None of the ram upgrade sites mention the "T" as in in 2400T and yes i tried to read the wiki article on it but my brain has obviously atrophied with age as the more I read the less  understood, i sort of vaguely understand but not confidently, Sorry for some reason i have absolutely fixated on the T and just don't want to faff it up

 

I also realise it is not the best time to buy, so two 4gb sticks are considerably cheaper that 1 8gb, so thats probably what i will go for.

 

 

 

Just, am I right and anything above 2400 should work

 

and is there any real advantage to faster eg 2666 vs 3200, The machine is probably only going to be used for streaming and or some gaming with puzzle games (Doors paradox, possibly trackmania)

 

 

 

Thanks in advance

 

 

 

 

 

 




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xpd

xpd
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  #3478167 5-Apr-2026 07:38
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Speed wise advantages , most people would never notice the difference - its mainly those wanting full speed out of their system (ie: gamers) that stress about it ;) For your use case, you'll be fine.

 

You can usually throw any speed RAM into a half decent motherboard and it'll slow it down if needed, and if two mis-matched speed sticks, it'll slow down to the slowest to enable a match/compatible speed.

 

Its not always 100% to do that but prob 80% of time for me its happened that way.

 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 



Morgenmuffel

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  #3478887 7-Apr-2026 17:43
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Cheers, thats much appreciated,  I think I just spent so much time over thinking that I ended up stalling my brain.




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

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