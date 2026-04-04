Morgenmuffel

Greetings all

Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro – Intel i3-6100T

has 2 ram slots

Ram that was in it was

1 stick 4gb 2400T

Currently no ram as I had to increase Ram on kids machine (identical), so they can play minecraft or roblox or something

First yes i have googled it and I'm pretty sure the answer is yes i can use anything (DDR4 Sodimm wise over 2400) as long as both sticks are the same thats if I get two sticks,

I just want confirmation from real people before I spend what these days is a bit more money than should be necessary for very little Ram.

None of the ram upgrade sites mention the "T" as in in 2400T and yes i tried to read the wiki article on it but my brain has obviously atrophied with age as the more I read the less understood, i sort of vaguely understand but not confidently, Sorry for some reason i have absolutely fixated on the T and just don't want to faff it up

I also realise it is not the best time to buy, so two 4gb sticks are considerably cheaper that 1 8gb, so thats probably what i will go for.

Just, am I right and anything above 2400 should work

and is there any real advantage to faster eg 2666 vs 3200, The machine is probably only going to be used for streaming and or some gaming with puzzle games (Doors paradox, possibly trackmania)

Thanks in advance