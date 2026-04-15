Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingCheck Your BackBlaze Backups! (They're probably missing stuff)
muppet

2647 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1669

Trusted

#324475 15-Apr-2026 07:24
Send private message quote this post

Article here on how BackBlaze have silent stopped backing up anything in your .git folder, or OneDrive or Dropbox.

 

I know the BB Desktop Client is quite popular here (at least, I've seen it discussed a number of times)

 

But now they're being weasels and not backing up OneDrive or Dropbox. Which is crap because those are Sync services, NOT backup/restore services.

 

Anyway, beware. It would be horrible to find out after the fact that your backup service wasn't backing up your important documents just because they're in a Cloud Sync Service but that's what BackBlaze is doing.

 

Real dodgy IMHO.

 

 

 

 




Audiophiles are such twits! They buy such pointless stuff: Gold plated cables, $2000 power cords. Idiots.

 

OOOHHHH HYPERFIBRE!

Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8747 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2413

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3480929 15-Apr-2026 07:32
Send private message quote this post

I stopped using Backblaze a few months ago when they made changes to stop supporting iSCSI LUN volumes, without warning, which they'd always supported to that point. It seems they're at it again.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
80665 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41106

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3480972 15-Apr-2026 10:32
Send private message quote this post

Yes, I saw this last night. 

 

People need to understand that OneDrive, Dropbox and Google Drive aren't backup solutions. At best, they might have a recycle bin to restore something, but that's emptied frequently, and most of the time, there's no version control. A backup solution is very different.

 

In my case, the family uses OneDrive, and a backup of all these is on my NAS, where we can restore anything deleted in the last year if needed.

 

But a "backup" that doesn't back up your files because they are on a cloud-synced folder? 

 

That is not a backup.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

alasta
6894 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3368

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3480974 15-Apr-2026 10:42
Send private message quote this post

If you have iCloud backup turned on, is that a 'real' backup? Or does it just characterise the iCloud syncing service as a backup?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
80665 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41106

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3480975 15-Apr-2026 10:47
Send private message quote this post

On Windows, they keep nagging you to "turn on OneDrive backup."

 

Again, that's no backup. It's synchronising to an off-site store. But if you delete it on your computer, it will be deleted in the cloud. It may have a Recycle Bin, but that's emptied frequently. A good backup solution would allow you to restore from different versions for different time periods.

 

Also, if you lose access to your account, you lose your files. Google seems particularly good at locking people out.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

muppet

2647 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1669

Trusted

  #3480994 15-Apr-2026 11:22
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

If you have iCloud backup turned on, is that a 'real' backup? Or does it just characterise the iCloud syncing service as a backup?

 

 

Does iCloud do version control? Can you restore a version of a document on it from 3 months ago?

 

If not, then it's not a backup solution IMHO, it's a file syncing service.  Sure, they keep a copy of the most recent version of your file, which is great when you get a new device etc.

 

But a backup should be "whoops I overwrote my important file with hot garbage accidentally two weeks ago and didn't notice, at least I can restore from my backup from 3 weeks ago" in my opinion.

 

 

wellygary
8821 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5303


  #3480997 15-Apr-2026 11:41
Send private message quote this post

muppet:

 

alasta:

 

If you have iCloud backup turned on, is that a 'real' backup? Or does it just characterise the iCloud syncing service as a backup?

 

 

Does iCloud do version control? Can you restore a version of a document on it from 3 months ago?

 

 

Nope, iCloud is just a mirror (like onedrive)...

 

For a Mac you need to use "Time machine" or other 3rd party backup..

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
alasta
6894 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3368

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3481009 15-Apr-2026 12:08
Send private message quote this post

That is a bit concerning. An elderly person with just an iPhone and no Mac (i.e. my mother) would assume that the iCloud backup is actually a backup, and they are not realistically going to be able to configure some sort of complicated third party solution. 

xpd

xpd
Geek of Coastguard
14118 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4580

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3481034 15-Apr-2026 14:04
Send private message quote this post

Poking around, appears they stopped the OneDrive backup a couple of years ago.... apparently due to a MS change which prevented the BB agent from working with the OD folders. 

 

Bit annoying as I've had a personal client on BB for years and didn't know their primary files were no longer being backed up (as they have them in OD).

 

Alternative time....

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

Tinkerisk
4809 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3669


  #3481038 15-Apr-2026 14:24
Send private message quote this post

The 3-2-1 backup rule follows these requirements:

 

  • You create three copies of your data—the original data on your primary device and at least two copies.
  • You use two different storage media—the choice of which two is up to you: your PC, an external hard drive, a USB flash drive, a DVD, a NAS, or cloud storage (not a sync folder!).
  • You keep one of the backup copies off-site—by keeping copies of your data at a remote location, you prevent data loss due to a local disaster or site-specific failure scenario.




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons.
  • Avoid Big Tech!
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who someone is.

muppet

2647 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1669

Trusted

  #3481164 15-Apr-2026 20:35
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

That is a bit concerning. An elderly person with just an iPhone and no Mac (i.e. my mother) would assume that the iCloud backup is actually a backup, and they are not realistically going to be able to configure some sort of complicated third party solution. 

 

 

It's a backup if you define backup as "someone stole my computer but I've still got my files".

 

It's not a backup if your Mum says "I accidentally deleted 50 photos of Uncle Bob 2 months ago when I was trying to free up space for my emails, how do I get those back?" because that's not what iCloud is. 

 

Maybe think about it like tape backups.  iCloud is a single point-in-time tape.  Proper backups are ~14 tapes that you rotate on a weekly basis.

 

 

aj6828
180 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 50

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3481179 15-Apr-2026 22:01
Send private message quote this post

What are your guys' thoughts on Mega? They do upto 30tb im tempted ..  




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device Hyperfibre & Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by ASN 9790 Network

 

Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 