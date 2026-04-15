Article here on how BackBlaze have silent stopped backing up anything in your .git folder, or OneDrive or Dropbox.

I know the BB Desktop Client is quite popular here (at least, I've seen it discussed a number of times)

But now they're being weasels and not backing up OneDrive or Dropbox. Which is crap because those are Sync services, NOT backup/restore services.

Anyway, beware. It would be horrible to find out after the fact that your backup service wasn't backing up your important documents just because they're in a Cloud Sync Service but that's what BackBlaze is doing.

Real dodgy IMHO.