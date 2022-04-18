Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11955 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295721 18-Apr-2022 17:45
Picked up the A500 Mini today - things is even tinier in person than what it appears in YouTube videos :D

 

Very cool though, runs happily off my power bank ;)

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

dukester
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2903679 19-Apr-2022 09:22
I'm eagerly waiting for mine to appear in the post.

Behodar
8331 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903680 19-Apr-2022 09:29
At that size, is the keyboard just decorative? Or do you have to suffer with both tiny keys and a UK layout? 😛

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11955 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903703 19-Apr-2022 10:31
LOL, Id love the keyboard to be usable, but no, just decorative :)

 

One thing I wish it did have, was an alternative output for sound - only uses HDMI, so cant use it properly on my PC monitor (no sound) :(

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



Inphinity
2702 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2903708 19-Apr-2022 10:47
Yeah, I was pretty gutted they keyboard was non-functional tbh, most of the games are less fun with a controller :P

trig42
5360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2903713 19-Apr-2022 10:51
Inphinity:

 

Yeah, I was pretty gutted they keyboard was non-functional tbh, most of the games are less fun with a controller :P

 

 

USB Keyboard?

allan
1570 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903727 19-Apr-2022 11:13
Is it largely a games machine, or does it allow use of Amiga Workbench etc?

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11955 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903742 19-Apr-2022 11:30
You can use USB keyboard, and even some of the included games require it to fully play them.

 

Is primarily for gaming, but there is a method of firing up Workbench via USB, but requires you to use the Save State or else it resets every time you power off. 

 

I had/have a real A500 here, but to get it to the level I wanted, was going to cost about another $400 - so have sold it and got the A500 Mini and emulate everything else via WinUAE on the desktop. 

 

Lot of people will ask why not just emulate the games then, sure, can be done but the A500 Mini is a nice little package and can be thrown into a bag to take with you easily :)

 

And its cute :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



Inphinity
2702 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2903835 19-Apr-2022 14:16
trig42:

 

Inphinity:

 

Yeah, I was pretty gutted they keyboard was non-functional tbh, most of the games are less fun with a controller :P

 

 

USB Keyboard?

 

 

Then I have to carry around a keyboard to plug in to my keyboard, lol. Being a small portable console was one of the big plusses for me getting it.

tieke
555 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2904352 20-Apr-2022 13:45
Pretty cool, but I'll wait until it drops in price a bit - I think I eventually picked up my c64 mini for under $50 on sale from EB Games (a bit superfluous, as I'm, sure I still have a fully modded c64 and Amiga around here somewhere).

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11955 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2904592 20-Apr-2022 22:37
Never seen any of the Minis that cheap :D I'm an Amiga nut from way way way back, so getting one now was fine with me :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11955 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2904810 21-Apr-2022 11:55
Just copied my collection of WHDLoad files onto a USB to try out later today. Will be some memories in there........ :)

 

I also picked up a joypad from Jaycar for $10.90, and it seems to work well with the A500Mini. https://www.jaycar.co.nz/retro-nes-style-controller/p/XC4404?pos=8&queryId=bb06ff2671aa5525423d22cab0b47880&sort=relevance

 

Will go back and grab a couple more to use with the A500Mini and Pi.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11955 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906835 26-Apr-2022 14:01
Grabbing all the required files to host locally as well if anyone else interested......

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11955 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908801 30-Apr-2022 18:41
Updated my site with more links etc

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/amiga/mini-a500/

 

Some great stuff appearing for this little beast :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11955 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913953 14-May-2022 14:24
New firmware released inc ADF support :)

 

https://retrogames.biz/support/thea500-mini/upgrade/

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

