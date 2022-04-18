You can use USB keyboard, and even some of the included games require it to fully play them.

Is primarily for gaming, but there is a method of firing up Workbench via USB, but requires you to use the Save State or else it resets every time you power off.

I had/have a real A500 here, but to get it to the level I wanted, was going to cost about another $400 - so have sold it and got the A500 Mini and emulate everything else via WinUAE on the desktop.

Lot of people will ask why not just emulate the games then, sure, can be done but the A500 Mini is a nice little package and can be thrown into a bag to take with you easily :)

And its cute :D