Picked up the A500 Mini today - things is even tinier in person than what it appears in YouTube videos :D
Very cool though, runs happily off my power bank ;)
I'm eagerly waiting for mine to appear in the post.
At that size, is the keyboard just decorative? Or do you have to suffer with both tiny keys and a UK layout? 😛
LOL, Id love the keyboard to be usable, but no, just decorative :)
One thing I wish it did have, was an alternative output for sound - only uses HDMI, so cant use it properly on my PC monitor (no sound) :(
Yeah, I was pretty gutted they keyboard was non-functional tbh, most of the games are less fun with a controller :P
USB Keyboard?
Is it largely a games machine, or does it allow use of Amiga Workbench etc?
You can use USB keyboard, and even some of the included games require it to fully play them.
Is primarily for gaming, but there is a method of firing up Workbench via USB, but requires you to use the Save State or else it resets every time you power off.
I had/have a real A500 here, but to get it to the level I wanted, was going to cost about another $400 - so have sold it and got the A500 Mini and emulate everything else via WinUAE on the desktop.
Lot of people will ask why not just emulate the games then, sure, can be done but the A500 Mini is a nice little package and can be thrown into a bag to take with you easily :)
And its cute :D
Then I have to carry around a keyboard to plug in to my keyboard, lol. Being a small portable console was one of the big plusses for me getting it.
Pretty cool, but I'll wait until it drops in price a bit - I think I eventually picked up my c64 mini for under $50 on sale from EB Games (a bit superfluous, as I'm, sure I still have a fully modded c64 and Amiga around here somewhere).
Never seen any of the Minis that cheap :D I'm an Amiga nut from way way way back, so getting one now was fine with me :D
Just copied my collection of WHDLoad files onto a USB to try out later today. Will be some memories in there........ :)
I also picked up a joypad from Jaycar for $10.90, and it seems to work well with the A500Mini. https://www.jaycar.co.nz/retro-nes-style-controller/p/XC4404?pos=8&queryId=bb06ff2671aa5525423d22cab0b47880&sort=relevance
Will go back and grab a couple more to use with the A500Mini and Pi.
Grabbing all the required files to host locally as well if anyone else interested......
Updated my site with more links etc
https://www.xpd.co.nz/amiga/mini-a500/
Some great stuff appearing for this little beast :D
New firmware released inc ADF support :)
https://retrogames.biz/support/thea500-mini/upgrade/