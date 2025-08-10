Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Internet Stability Tests. Results related to PS5.
LoganMcArthur

41 posts

Geek


#320402 10-Aug-2025 01:42
Hi all, have been posting recently over an issue with no resolve. Believe I may have found the issue.

 

I have attached screenshots of both Internet stability tests (1 from PC - 1 From the web browser on PS5 itself). These are showing my results. 

 

Overview - PS5 - pretty much brand new. Ethernet Cable directly to it. Internet plan is 900 download - 500 550 upload or there abouts. Have never had an issue until the last few days. Have fully reset in " Soft Mode" the ps5 etc etc to no resolve. Last ditch effort was to run a stability test on both the console with ethernet and PC with wifi. I have attached the results.

 

My Question is - should i get in touch with my IPS (Spark) to see what they can do? potentially a new moderm etc? Let me know your thoughts. I have attached screenshots below. 

 

 

LoganMcArthur

41 posts

Geek


  #3401367 10-Aug-2025 01:47
Apologies, please see attached - these are results from PS5 with ethernet. 

 

