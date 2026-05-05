





Do you miss LAN parties? It's been over a decade since we last posted on Geekzone, and the EchoLan team is cranking out another annual 40-hour LAN party at Navigation Homes Stadium in Pukekohe, with our next event on 19-21 June 2026.

EchoLan focuses on a more traditional LAN experience. Our schedule prioritises LAN-focused games like Retrocycles, Renegade X, and Starcraft II to mention a few. If you need a classic LAN to enjoy it, that's what we are all about.

Not everything is the same though, the old empty wooden halls of the past are gone, as are those slow 10/100 Mbit connections. We have grown up a bit and are making room for some more modern comforts. Those who were with us last year will remember the amazing 20 Gbps network backbone; nobody was waiting to jump into the next game. We're bringing it back again this year, with Quic once again providing our core router and Internet connectivity.

Weather you want a larger seat, 10 GbE connectivity, fully catered meals, or want to take it back to basics like it's 2009, when you slept under your desk just long enough to get back into it the next day, we have multiple ways to curate the LAN party experience just for you.

Check out https://echolan.nz/e2026 for all the details. If you'd like to sign up to Quic's amazing fibre broadband Internet, use code ECHOLAN at checkout for 50% off your first month of Internet.