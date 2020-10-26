SomePostman

If you happen to be with a RSP that does not require VLAN tagging then the Google WiFi can replace your RSP router and you should use this setup. If your RSP needs VLAN tagging your setup is the only way Google WiFi can be configured and you will have double NAT.

One of the (many) reasons Google WiFi was such a poor product and not something I'd ever recommend was the lack of VLAN tagging, it means it is far from ideal for most people in NZ on fibre where VLAN tagging is required.