Configuration with Google wifi
SomePostman

Master Geek


#279601 26-Oct-2020 17:22
Hi, a while back I got two Google wifi to provide the wifi for my house. But I don't think I've set it up the best way.

Currently it's plugged into one of the ports on the modem/router combo and down the other end of the house... But I'm basically putting a router inside a router? Do I need to turn the firewall off on the ISP router? Or put the Google wifi in the DMZ? I can turn off the ISP access point and make sure everything goes through the Google wifi?

I've been having problems gaming with my friends on ps4, and connecting to the server on far cry 5. I'm wondering if the double router set up is causing problems

sbiddle
  #2592132 26-Oct-2020 17:56
If you happen to be with a RSP that does not require VLAN tagging then the Google WiFi can replace your RSP router and you should use this setup. If your RSP needs VLAN tagging your setup is the only way Google WiFi can be configured and you will have double NAT.

 

One of the (many) reasons Google WiFi was such a poor product and not something I'd ever recommend was the lack of VLAN tagging, it means it is far from ideal for most people in NZ on fibre where VLAN tagging is required.

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2592134 26-Oct-2020 17:57
You could do a few things - just remember the new Google Nest Wifi now available in New Zealand via retail (or Orcon) solves these problems because it supports VLAN/PPPOE which is what the Google Wifi lacks - it can be plugged directly into the ONT (if using fibre) so you won't need the old router.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2592135 26-Oct-2020 18:01
sbiddle:

 

If you happen to be with a RSP that does not require VLAN tagging then the Google WiFi can replace your RSP router and you should use this setup. If your RSP needs VLAN tagging your setup is the only way Google WiFi can be configured and you will have double NAT.

 

 

Another alternative if using fibre is to use a smart switch that allows you to set up VLAN tag on a port and no VLAN on the other ports. This way you could plug the VLAN port to the ONT and the router to the other port (I have done this to test non-VLAN compatible routers on fibre).

 

But if you have to buy a smart switch, it would be easier to sell your Google Wifi devices and get a Google Nest Wifi with native VLAN support. 




SomePostman

  #2592136 26-Oct-2020 18:03
Okay so sounds like I'm stuck with this set up. But should I turn off the firewall on the ISP router and just manage all that via the Google wifi interface?
Still driving my crazy far cry 5 isn't working so might have to set up some port forwarding

cyril7
  #2592138 26-Oct-2020 18:08
Hi, just happens i have recently had to deal with four folk in your situation and complained of issues relating to having to double nat. To fix the situation is quite simple, just put a simple managed switch in front of the Google WiFi to drop the vlan and your sorted. If you have multiple Google WiFi points (ie downstream mesh units) then you can also optimise the solution by using wired back haul rather than compromise wireless spectrum to to the back haul.

 

Whilst Google WiFi is not my preferred solution I can also understand its attractiveness, at the end of the day it does work well as long as you work within its requirements. In general it has no major limitations as long as you play within what it requires.

 

Feel free to PM to understand how best to set your system up.

 

Cyril

SomePostman

  #2592141 26-Oct-2020 18:18
Thanks for the replies. I'm not as technical as you guys so sorry if this is a dumb question... But can I basically turn off the router and make it just act like a switch?

cyril7
  #2592160 26-Oct-2020 18:21
Hi, as per my previous post, you can totally remove the ISP router and just use Google WiFi, but you will need to put a managed switch infront of the Google WiFi to drop the vlan, this will not impact or in anyway deter from perfomance or ability to use the Google WiFi to do port forwarding or upnp type forwarding automation, PM me for details.

 

Cyril

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2592161 26-Oct-2020 18:23
You could turn off Wifi on the router, connect the Google Wifi box to it, configure the Google Wifi to use a dynamic IP address (you could add reservation on the main router later to keep the Google Wifi with always the same address), turn off DHCP, UPnP and NAT on the Google Wifi box so in effect it's just a glorified Wifi access point - but you would have to make sure to test it. This also means the ethernet ports on the old router would continue to be available for use.  




cyril7
  #2592163 26-Oct-2020 18:26
Hi if you try use the Google WiFi as simply an AP you loose any ability to band steer or any roaming ability, which it does have. So there is a keen reason to use the Google WiFi as both router and use downstream L2 Google WiFi Points.

 

Cyril

SomePostman

  #2592166 26-Oct-2020 18:47
I'm not sure I really understand my options because I have a bit of a mess in terms of my home network lol

In my garage I have my modem/router plugged into my ONT. Off the ports I have a switch with PoE to power my 3 security cameras, another port is wired to the Google wifi, and another port has a switch off it in my lounge for my pc, tv and ps4. I usually use my ps4 on LAN but it gives me a weird disconnection message semi regularly so it's been connecting via the Google wifi.

So what is the best option to simplify my network?

cyril7
  #2592171 26-Oct-2020 18:52
So your Google wifi is located physically where in all this, and ideally for best wireless where should it be, and finally what speed plan are you on

Cyril

SomePostman

  #2592173 26-Oct-2020 19:14
I have two Google wifi, the primary one is near the kitchen, lounge and tv room where most of the device and activity is. It's wired back to the router in the garage at the other end of the house. The other Google wifi is in the study near the garage and not physically wired in

I'm on vodafone fibre, I think it's 700 mbps?

Thanks for your help

lokhor
  #2593169 29-Oct-2020 11:41
I have had to set up my Google Wifi in a similar fashion before I moved to an ISP that supported disabling VLAN tagging. I had an older Huawei router that was ISP provided, and it was capable of being set up in Bridge mode, which prevented Double NAT. so it went ONT -> Router in bridge mode -> Google Wifi -> other google wifi nodes




All comments are my own opinion, and not that of my employer unless explicitly stated.

geekiegeek
  #2593253 29-Oct-2020 13:04
freitasm:

 

You could do a few things - just remember the new Google Nest Wifi now available in New Zealand via retail (or Orcon) solves these problems because it supports VLAN/PPPOE which is what the Google Wifi lacks - it can be plugged directly into the ONT (if using fibre) so you won't need the old router.

 

 

PB shows the new nest as not supporting VLAN, do you think they are basing that of the old Google WiFi. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETGOG9002/Google-Nest-AC2200-WiFi-Mesh-System---3-Pack--GA00

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2593257 29-Oct-2020 13:09
geekiegeek:

 

freitasm:

 

You could do a few things - just remember the new Google Nest Wifi now available in New Zealand via retail (or Orcon) solves these problems because it supports VLAN/PPPOE which is what the Google Wifi lacks - it can be plugged directly into the ONT (if using fibre) so you won't need the old router.

 

 

PB shows the new nest as not supporting VLAN, do you think they are basing that of the old Google WiFi.

 

 

They are, probably.

 

I am pretty sure the Google Nest Wifi does support VLAN as before launch I was in a conference call with the Google Product Owner and he confirmed this was a feature introduced just for AU/NZ requirements. I also got a unit here for review before GA and it worked on my VLAN tagged connection.




