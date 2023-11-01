Hi Gz people.



I have a situation... I have 900Mbps fibre from Electric kiwi. At least I do when I use their Orbi RBR350, a basic and fairly common ax1800 router. The throughput on wifi is average to poor (nothing unexpected here).



To make better use of the fibre bandwidth around my home I bought 2 Asus rt-ax3000 routers. The wifi performance is noticeably better. But now, when I test the internet speed on the primary router (within the web interface) I only get 3-400Mbps.



I've tried lots before posting. Electric Kiwi couldn't help beyond the very basic instructions for setup on their website.



If I go back to the Orbi, the internet speed tests well.



When I swap back to the Asus the internet speed test poorly but my devices have faster connections (actually noticeable when streaming and gaming), but I don't think it's working as well as it could.



IPv6 isn't working on the Asus either. It's fine on the Orbi. I can use ip4toip6, there doesn't appear to be any difference though.



Any AIMesh enthusiasts out there that can help optimise this setup?



Or, perhaps Electric Kiwi customers with byo routers that are working optimally?



Or, a recommendation for an ISP that works well with your Asus AImesh?









