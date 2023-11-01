Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi Gz people.

I have a situation... I have 900Mbps fibre from Electric kiwi. At least I do when I use their Orbi RBR350, a basic and fairly common ax1800 router. The throughput on wifi is average to poor (nothing unexpected here).

To make better use of the fibre bandwidth around my home I bought 2 Asus rt-ax3000 routers. The wifi performance is noticeably better. But now, when I test the internet speed on the primary router (within the web interface) I only get 3-400Mbps.

I've tried lots before posting. Electric Kiwi couldn't help beyond the very basic instructions for setup on their website.

If I go back to the Orbi, the internet speed tests well.

When I swap back to the Asus the internet speed test poorly but my devices have faster connections (actually noticeable when streaming and gaming), but I don't think it's working as well as it could.

IPv6 isn't working on the Asus either. It's fine on the Orbi. I can use ip4toip6, there doesn't appear to be any difference though.

Any AIMesh enthusiasts out there that can help optimise this setup?

Or, perhaps Electric Kiwi customers with byo routers that are working optimally?

Or, a recommendation for an ISP that works well with your Asus AImesh?

No logical connection between wifi performance and ISP at all.




No logical connection between wifi performance and ISP at all.

 
 
 
 

Connect a device with RJ45 connect in to the router and test the speed. If its a good speed, then the router is ok and the internet.

 

Then test the WiFi, change the channel of the WiFi and use 5hz range and test the speed again close by and then further away.

 

WiFi will only go as fast as the slowest device on that network,  you can not compare the speed of a wired device to a WiFi device.

Thank you for the early responses.

To clarify though: testing of the ISP speed has been done on the routers themselves. Most modern routers have this facility. They test through Oogla, and it's not bottle necked through wifi. I could connect to a RJ45 port but don't need to as the router itself can carry out the test.


The Asus routers' wan connection is testing at half the speed of the ISP provided Orbi router does.

Clients connected via Wifi to the Asus can do so faster than the Orbi. But for some reason the Asus isn't getting the same internet speed as the Orbi. I suspect it could with some optimised settings - which I'm hoping for here. Unfortunately my current ISP hasn't been much help.



There are a whole heap of confusing factors here. The main one is that the ookla clients built into routers are NOT all the same and some routers are incapable of running gigabit level tests due to their generally weak CPU performance. They can usually route full speed gig because that's either not using the CPU, or is using an optimised fast path in software.

 

As above, plug an ethernet connected PC into the ASUS routers and test from there - then plug that PC/mac into an eth port on the Orbi and repeat the tests (Select the same speedtest server each time).

 

Until you do that, there's not much anyone can really do to help.

 

Cheers - N

 

I just noticed you say the internet feels better with the Asus units than with the Orbi... This supports what I am suggesting above.

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

