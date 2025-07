fearandloathing: boosacnoodle: Is that… a default? Surely this is incompetence from the manufacturer to allow public facing services be accessed with default credentials.



No

Actually believe it or not it happens more often than you think...

I posted about this before happening to MyRepublic: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=302219 but basically ISP's with no filtering that offer IPoE (DHCP) without a VLAN can put their customers into sticky security situations especially around grabbing a router and plugging it in without any configuration nor changing the default user / pass as it just routes traffic.

I've also been in a situation dealing with a DDOS a fair few years ago towards a large bank where the main endpoints were compromised routers... A fair chunk of traffic came from ISP's just like and including MyRepublic back then because there was no filtering at all. If a customer was attacking somebody at 500Mbit or heck, even 2/4Gbit then on those providers it would be seen as basically "regular upstream" seeing it was normally in short bursts at a time.

It is always worth running a Shodan check on yourself and just seeing what you, or your router is exposing to the internet. If you've got an Asus router for example on its default configuration then it will be exposing the web interface to the internet. The Edgerouter, just like the Mikrotik only takes a small configuration stuff-up to expose services to the internet and many MSP's/ISP's will expose this, thinking "convenience" for them without locking down the IP's that can access it.