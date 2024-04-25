Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) Intermittent strange connection issue - 2degrees/Edgerouter/UAP-AC-Pro
aer0nz

#312540 25-Apr-2024 15:23
Ive been having some intermittent connectivity issues for a few months now that present themselves as Connection Refused in the browser

 

They appear as below on my laptop, same error message on all phones or computers on the network.

 

Other devices on the network such as Smart TV's preset as "connection failed" or similar.

 

After around 30 seconds to a minute (sometimes slightly more) the connection just starts working again

 

 

r/Ubiquiti - Edgerouter lite DNS issues

 

 

I have my ONT 100 > Edgerouter lite > AP-AC Pro

 

Edgerouter is on firmware 2.0.9 hotfix 7 - I recently did a full factory reset of the device in trying to troubleshoot and is setup exactly as per the guide on this site. Edgerouter config: https://pastebin.com/P9qUaNhj

 

Traffic inside the network still functions perfectly fine, I can access the edgerouter config page and internal media server still functions perfectly fine the entire time.

 

I have also tried a different router that I was able to borrow from a workmate to rule out the router as the issue along with replacing all of the ethernet cables between the devices.

 

 

 

Doing more investigation, during a "blip" NSlookups show that I am getting an IP address result, I can also still ping successfully. Although this is hard to completely trust as sometimes by the time I notice a blip it comes back really quickly.

 

Any other troubleshooting type advice on what I should do, or is it time to try 2degrees for "support"

 

 

r/Ubiquiti - Edgerouter lite DNS issues

 

 

 

aer0nz

  #3222858 25-Apr-2024 15:33
I should add.

 

Ive done a bunch of reading on "similar" topics in this forum today before posting.

 

I see a few people saying that my model of ONT is pretty old... I have had it for a VERY long time. We were very early on the UFB rollout, i'd estimate it to be around 8-9+ years old. I dont have emails going back that far!

 
 
 
 

Chills
  #3222961 25-Apr-2024 22:46
I do wonder, what do your logs say when you notice the connections drops?

 

I will also ask, I believe I saw you're using PPPoE. Are you still on 2degrees's old stack?

  #3222966 25-Apr-2024 23:27
ISP's issuing a /32 over DHCP (IPoE) (thanks to @3l3m3nt):

 

There is a longstanding bug with EdgeOS. With some IPoE providers they may issue a /32 IPv4 address over DHCP (subnet 255.255.255.255). This causes the default route to drop.

 

The bug is caused by the file /etc/dhcp3/dhclient-exit-hooks.d/vyatta-dhclient-p2p where in line 16 it reads:

 

if [ "$old_ip_address" != "new_ip_address" ]

 

while it should read:

 

if [ "$old_ip_address" != "$new_ip_address" ]

 

(the second $ is missing). This can simply be fixed by running:

 

sudo sed -i 's/"new_ip_address"/"$new_ip_address"/g' /etc/dhcp3/dhclient-exit-hooks.d/vyatta-dhclient-p2p

 

This has been mentioned to Ubiquiti multiple times over the years with no firmware fix.

 

From here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740 




aer0nz

  #3222985 26-Apr-2024 08:42
Chills:

I do wonder, what do your logs say when you notice the connections drops?


I will also ask, I believe I saw you're using PPPoE. Are you still on 2degrees's old stack?



I will attempt to extract logs from the edge router today.

How do I know if I am on their old stack?

aer0nz

  #3223016 26-Apr-2024 10:44
michaelmurfy:From here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740 

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately the issue persists when i move away from the Edgerouter - I have tried the following combo's to rule out any possible hardware issues at my end (except changing ONT)

 

ONT > Egderouter > AP-ACpro

 

ONT > GL.net MT300 > AP-ACpro

 

ONT > Huawei HG695 > AP-ACPro

 

ONT > Huawei HG695 - using the wifi on this

Chills
  #3223025 26-Apr-2024 11:09
aer0nz: 

I will attempt to extract logs from the edge router today.

How do I know if I am on their old stack?

 

 

 

Their old stack is PPPoE whilst their new stack is IPoE (DHCP) - If you're account number ends in 25 you will be on their new stack - Try the fix posted above but if you're changed your router, and cables - It would be time to go to 2degrees, if you get someone who knows what they are talking about they will look at whats needed to be looked at. If the issue persists, request them to place a fault with Chorus (there will be costs to this due to 2degrees's fault policy)

aer0nz

  #3223028 26-Apr-2024 11:12
Chills:

 

Their old stack is PPPoE whilst their new stack is IPoE (DHCP) - If you're account number ends in 25 you will be on their new stack - Try the fix posted above but if you're changed your router, and cables - It would be time to go to 2degrees, if you get someone who knows what they are talking about they will look at whats needed to be looked at. If the issue persists, request them to place a fault with Chorus (there will be costs to this due to 2degrees's fault policy)

 

 

Thanks Chills, Yes my account number ends in 25.

 

Im currently running off the Huawai router and will leave it on there while I attempt the 2degrees support route



aer0nz

  #3223166 26-Apr-2024 19:39
I spoke to someone at 2deg briefly today.

They were not in the slightest bit interested in troubleshooting or any of the steps I had performed thus far.
He simply said im going to courier you one of our routers. Please use that and call us back if the issue persists.

Not great but I’ll do it to follow the process I guess

Chills
  #3223195 26-Apr-2024 21:53
aer0nz: I spoke to someone at 2deg briefly today.

They were not in the slightest bit interested in troubleshooting or any of the steps I had performed thus far.
He simply said im going to courier you one of our routers. Please use that and call us back if the issue persists.

Not great but I’ll do it to follow the process I guess

 

Not surprising as this is apart of their troubleshooting process, they do have stricter fault placing protocol but what has to be done, has to be done.

