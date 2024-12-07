Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Adding new network wiring to old house
jordan8thepie1

#318019 7-Dec-2024 15:35
I'm looking for some advice on adding network cabling to an older house 

 

A family member is moving into my grandfathers house and is wanting to add network cabling to 3 bedrooms down the hallway and the living room for the TV in an older house as well as upgrade the Wi-Fi. house is a large 4 bedroom house built before 1970. 

 

the house has a flat roof so only access is from under the house. 

 

Front part of the house has an Ubiquiti UAP access point i installed years ago for him so he could get better Wi-Fi in his bedroom upstairs. this does not reach the bedrooms towards the end of the hallway. Router is a Netcomm NF18ACV provided by ISP.

 

We have purchased 2 TP-Link Omada EAP-610 (AX1800) access points to replace the UAP access points. 

 

The house had 2 cat 5 cables ran to the end bedroom more than 15 years ago for a pc but these no longer work as they were run on the ground under the house and got waterlogged.

 

Is cat 6 good for use in a residential home? 

 

what's the recommended amount of ports for each room? I'm thinking of adding 2 in each room and the living room.

 

what's a good in wall cabinet and patch panel to connect everting centrally? 

 

House is wired for TV.

 

 

 

 

 

 

froob
  #3317880 7-Dec-2024 18:12
Cat 6 is pretty standard and will work well for just about all homes, and having two ports per location will give you a lot more flexility than just one. You could potentially add more than two ports behind the TV, if you plan to hook up a lot of devices, but equally you could just add a small ethernet switch there if needed.

I've used Dynamix wall cabinets and patch panels in the past, which have worked well for me. You could also consider a small wall-mounted rack instead.

I put together a bit of a guide a couple of years back, which might have some information that helps: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=299307




Guide: Installing Network Cabling in New Zealand Homes

 
 
 
 

wellygary
  #3317887 7-Dec-2024 19:03
"house is a large 4 bedroom house built before 1970. "

 

Has it been renovated in any way???,

 

 I ask because if it hasn't then the walls will likely have no insulation, which can make running cables a whole lots easier....

jordan8thepie1

  #3317888 7-Dec-2024 19:34
Yes the bathroom ras recently renovated in the last 6 years and kitchen was renovated In the 90s and recently 6 years ago kitchen had floor and lights changed to led.

The wall between two bedrooms was renovated recently and one bedroom now has a wardrobe.

At the time of the small renovation it was not thought about but has now come up as internet doesn't reach down that end of the house. Grandfather doesn't understand this stuff and the family memebers moving in wants internet in that part of the house.

