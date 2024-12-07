jordan8thepie1

I'm looking for some advice on adding network cabling to an older house

A family member is moving into my grandfathers house and is wanting to add network cabling to 3 bedrooms down the hallway and the living room for the TV in an older house as well as upgrade the Wi-Fi. house is a large 4 bedroom house built before 1970.

the house has a flat roof so only access is from under the house.

Front part of the house has an Ubiquiti UAP access point i installed years ago for him so he could get better Wi-Fi in his bedroom upstairs. this does not reach the bedrooms towards the end of the hallway. Router is a Netcomm NF18ACV provided by ISP.

We have purchased 2 TP-Link Omada EAP-610 (AX1800) access points to replace the UAP access points.

The house had 2 cat 5 cables ran to the end bedroom more than 15 years ago for a pc but these no longer work as they were run on the ground under the house and got waterlogged.

Is cat 6 good for use in a residential home?

what's the recommended amount of ports for each room? I'm thinking of adding 2 in each room and the living room.

what's a good in wall cabinet and patch panel to connect everting centrally?

House is wired for TV.