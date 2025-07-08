drumrelishspider:

Apologies if this is in the wrong forum, I found my way here after Googling our issue.

We started having issues with our internet on the 27th of June, and have now had no internet at all for a week. Slingshot have told us it's a known issue within Hamilton and that Tuatahi Fibre is working on it. Yet we've contacted Tuatahi Fibre ourselves twice now, both times they said they can't see any issues on their end for our connection ,and aren't aware of any faults. We don't know who to believe now. Nothing has been reported about this outage publicly by Slingshot or Tuatahi.

We've tried:

Restarted the router multiple times daily

Turned ONT on and off daily

We bought a new router (TP-link Archer AX-1500)

Connected laptop to the ONT through Ethernet cable, initially this worked but no longer does

All the green lights on our ONT have remained on this whole time, no red light ever appeared. Just no internet light on our router. No technician has been sent out, but it doesn't appear to be an issue with the physical line.

We've called and messaged Slingshot multiple times. They won't tell us what exactly the issue is, why it's taking so long to fix or when we can expect it to be fixed. At this point we aren't actually even sure if anyone is working on it.

All Slingshot has done is given us mobile data (not unlimited) after we got a 2 Degrees SIM.

Has anyone else in Hamilton had similar issues with Slingshot/Tuatahi recently? Or does anyone have any ideas for what we can do now, because we're at a loss.