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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)No internet for a week through Tuatahi Fibre & Slingshot
drumrelishspider

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#320118 8-Jul-2025 15:37
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Apologies if this is in the wrong forum, I found my way here after Googling our issue. 

 

 

 

We started having issues with our internet on the 27th of June, and have now had no internet at all for a week. Slingshot have told us it's a known issue within Hamilton and that Tuatahi Fibre is working on it. Yet we've contacted Tuatahi Fibre ourselves twice now, both times they said they can't see any issues on their end for our connection ,and aren't aware of any faults. We don't know who to believe now. Nothing has been reported about this outage publicly by Slingshot or Tuatahi. 

 

 

 

We've tried:

 

Restarted the router multiple times daily

 

Turned ONT on and off daily 

 

We bought a new router (TP-link Archer AX-1500)

 

Connected laptop to the ONT through Ethernet cable, initially this worked but no longer does 

 

 

 

All the green lights on our ONT have remained on this whole time, no red light ever appeared. Just no internet light on our router. No technician has been sent out, but it doesn't appear to be an issue with the physical line. 

 

 

 

We've called and messaged Slingshot multiple times. They won't tell us what exactly the issue is, why it's taking so long to fix or when we can expect it to be fixed. At this point we aren't actually even sure if anyone is working on it.

 

 

 

All Slingshot has done is given us mobile data (not unlimited) after we got a 2 Degrees SIM.

 

 

 

Has anyone else in Hamilton had similar issues with Slingshot/Tuatahi recently? Or does anyone have any ideas for what we can do now, because we're at a loss. 

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Spyware
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  #3391989 8-Jul-2025 16:12
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How did you configure the router and/or laptop? WAN should be DHCP with vlan tag=10. Connecting laptop directly to ONT with no vlan tag should not have worked.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



KiwiSurfer
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  #3392119 8-Jul-2025 19:18
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Spyware:

 

How did you configure the router and/or laptop? WAN should be DHCP with vlan tag=10. Connecting laptop directly to ONT with no vlan tag should not have worked.

 

 

If it works could indicate the connection is to a ISP that doesn't do VLAN? Botched provisioning?

yitz
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  #3392146 8-Jul-2025 20:40
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KiwiSurfer:

 

If it works could indicate the connection is to a ISP that doesn't do VLAN? Botched provisioning?

 

 

I think Tuatahi are having similar issues to Enable in Christchurch - see other thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=49&topicId=320060 

 

Will be related to this:
NZ local fibre companies replace Huawei with Nokia, Cisco and Adtran
Jul 22, 2024
https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/2889664/2889664.html 



drumrelishspider

6 posts

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  #3392159 8-Jul-2025 21:44
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Spyware:

 

How did you configure the router and/or laptop? WAN should be DHCP with vlan tag=10. Connecting laptop directly to ONT with no vlan tag should not have worked.

 

 

 

 

So not too sure on how to reply to this. We tried it when we had our old Slingshot supplied router and I'm not too sure how it was configured. The laptop I have no clue about the VLAN, I just made sure the IP was set to automatic I believe. Then when we got our new router and tried again later it didn't work on my laptop. 

drumrelishspider

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3392163 8-Jul-2025 21:48
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yitz:

 

KiwiSurfer:

 

If it works could indicate the connection is to a ISP that doesn't do VLAN? Botched provisioning?

 

 

I think Tuatahi are having similar issues to Enable in Christchurch - see other thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=49&topicId=320060 

 

Will be related to this:
NZ local fibre companies replace Huawei with Nokia, Cisco and Adtran
Jul 22, 2024
https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/2889664/2889664.html 

 

 

 

 

Yes we were actually told initially that Christchurch and Whanganui were having similar issues. Whanganui's faults were actually listed on the Tuatahi website, and I've been following Enables page and they also provide updates. Nothing posted about Hamilton though.

 

 

 

I see a few people in Christchurch have the exact same issue as us, no internet for a week. But I wasn't sure if it was connected to us since they are with a different ISP and fibre. But that article may explain it. Slingshot or Tuatahi had not indicated any upgrades at all like Enable had. But this still leaves us in limbo unsure of what to do, and getting absolutely no information out of Slingshot on when we will get our internet back. 

toejam316
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  #3392252 9-Jul-2025 08:48
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My advice would be to escalate the issue with your ISP, or contact the TDR




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Spyware
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  #3392282 9-Jul-2025 09:53
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And you have to configure any new router correctly for Slingshot. Retail sold TP-Link routers are not configured with vlan tag set out of box so would never work.

 

It may be that your connection was re provisioned by mistake to an ISP that doesn't use vlan tagging, certainly if the laptop worked.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

drumrelishspider

6 posts

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  #3392285 9-Jul-2025 09:58
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toejam316:

 

My advice would be to escalate the issue with your ISP, or contact the TDR

 

 

 

 

Escalated on the phone with Slingshot a few days ago, spoke to a manager. Basically just told us the same thing, we have to wait. Just seems as though Slingshot does not care at all..

 

 

 

I contacted the TDR yesterday so I'm hoping that helps. 

drumrelishspider

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  #3392288 9-Jul-2025 10:01
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Spyware:

 

And you have to configure any new router correctly for Slingshot. Retail sold TP-Link routers are not configured with vlan tag set out of box so would never work.

 

It may be that your connection was re provisioned by mistake to an ISP that doesn't use vlan tagging, certainly if the laptop worked.

 

 

 

 

So I didn't detail everything but what happened was:

 

- Internet out part of Friday, back on until Monday morning 

 

- Internet is out all Monday. That's when we test with the Ethernet cable. Immediately connect to Internet that way. So we figure it's the router since the Slingshot one is pretty old.

 

- Monday evening get the TP-link router, set it up using the TP-link tether app. It immediately works. Continues working all of Tuesday. 

 

- Wednesday at 12 the Internet goes out again, and has stayed out. Connecting the laptop to ONT now doesn't work.

 

 

 

Does that all mean anything? If there's anything else I can try at home with the router I'm happy to do it, since there's not much else I can do. I tried resetting the router as well.

Spyware
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  #3392297 9-Jul-2025 10:08
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All I can say is that Slingshot requires a vlan tag on circuit. A laptop connected directly should and would not work unless you specifically configure the tag. And neither should the TP-Link router - assuming you did not configure vlan id = 10.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

drumrelishspider

6 posts

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  #3392298 9-Jul-2025 10:09
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Spyware:

 

All I can say is that Slingshot requires a vlan tag on circuit. A laptop connected directly should and would not work unless you specifically configure the tag. And neither should the TP-Link router - assuming you did not configure vlan id = 10.

 

 

 

 

Nope didn't configure that on laptop or router. Had no idea they shouldn't even work then, since they both did. All I can assume is it's something on Slingshots end gone wrong but they won't tell us what. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dell laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
MichaelNZ
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  #3399761 3-Aug-2025 22:14
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drumrelishspider:

 

We started having issues with our internet on the 27th of June, and have now had no internet at all for a week. Slingshot have told us it's a known issue within Hamilton and that Tuatahi Fibre is working on it. Yet we've contacted Tuatahi Fibre ourselves twice now, both times they said they can't see any issues on their end for our connection ,and aren't aware of any faults. We don't know who to believe now. Nothing has been reported about this outage publicly by Slingshot or Tuatahi. 

 

 

I've been seeing issues with multiple Tuatahi connections and still waiting for an answer.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

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