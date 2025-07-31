Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Edgerouter v3.0.0 finally out of beta
clinty

#320326 31-Jul-2025 23:19
Its taken a while but it is out of beta

 

https://community.ui.com/releases/EdgeRouter-3-0-0/33ee3852-b5db-453e-ad14-430bc218c02f

 

 

 

Overview
EdgeRouter 3.0.0 includes a new redesigned web interface and adds support for WireGuard VPN.

 

 

 

WireGuard VPN
Allows you to connect the EdgeRouter to another WireGuard peer to set up different VPN types.
Site-to-Site VPN - Connect to a WireGuard peer and dynamically or statically route traffic between the sites.
VPN Server- Allows remote WireGuard clients to connect to the EdgeRouter and access the LAN.
VPN Client - Connect to a VPN provider and route traffic over the WireGuard VPN with Policy-Based Routing.

 

 

 

Updated Web Interface
The interface has been updated and adds a new section for configuring WireGuard.

 


Improvements
Redesigned and updated the web interface.
Added dark mode support option for the web interface.
Added support for WireGuard VPN. Configuration is possible using both the web interface and CLI.
DHCPv6 now ignores advertise messages with none of the requested data and missed status codes.
Added support for remote access to the local web interface via UISP.
Added new left menu which replaced tab based navigation.
Added new version of ports widget on the main header.
Added system option to theme system settings.
Added the CPU and HW status to the top bar, increased the size of two-row ports, and added temperature alert.
Improved security & stability.
Added factory default firewall configuration, dropping all incoming traffic from eth1
Added filename validation for restoring configuration uploads.
Added logging of the WebSocket client IP address to allow brute-force attack detection.
Implemented new validation checks for passwords.
Disabled SSH in factory default config.

 


Bugfixes
Fixed issue with DHCP renewal when using a /32 netmask.
Fixed restoring of configuration backup.
Fixed link to UISP application running on UISP Console.
Fixed issue with upgrade in Chrome.

 


Known issues
[Upgrade] - In previous firmware versions, an incorrect error message may appear in Chrome, indicating that the firmware upgrade failed after the upload completed. To finalize the upgrade, simply close the error modal and restart the router using the button in the header.
[DPI] - Sometimes, DPI is reporting wrong rx/tx counters.
[Offloading] - L2TP IPSec traffic is not being offloaded on Mediatek-based routers (ER-X, ER-X-SFP, EP-R6).
[Offloading] - VLAN traffic is not being offloaded on ER-12.

 

 

 

Clint

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3398942 1-Aug-2025 00:09
Only thing here is it's not a router I would trust from a security perspective. It's still basically out of support. Ubiquiti even state it's "Vintage" now.

Why I say that?

 

Sure, nice new interface and Wireguard (finally!) but it is just putting lipstick on it. I don't disagree with anyone in saying they were great routers but Ubiquiti have basically made their point clear in regards to support.

 

It's still running Debian 9.13 where long term support was July 6, 2020 to June 30, 2022 and is now in an unsupported state and still running an ancient Linux kernel.

 

Kudos for Ubiquiti doing something with this line even if it is just bringing a long rumored interface change and Wireguard but this is like previous releases - more incremental and still full of CVE's.

 

But I would never recommend anyone buy one these days on the New market (if they can find one). VyOS on a Mini PC (if you want to try Vyatta) or Mikrotik are my go-to if you wanted something a bit more advanced.




