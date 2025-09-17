The HG659 has worked fairly well in my new fibre setup, but its WiFi is basic and it's technology must be aging, so I'm thinking of getting a new modem\router.

Computer Dynamics has a couple of units that could be suitable, so I'm wondering which these might suit me best.

CUDY AX3000 Gigabit Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router with 1.3 GHz Dual Core CPU. 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6, 2402Mbps & 574Mbps, 4x 10/100/1000Mbps Ports, 200x Device VPN Client, Covers 130m, CUDY App

$78 plus gst/freight

CUDY BE3600 2.5G Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router with Broadcom 2 GHz Quad Core CPU. 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7, 2882Mbps & 688Mbps, 1x 2.5Gbe & 4x 10/100/1000Mbps Ports, VPN Client, Covers 130m, CUDY App

$157 plus gst/freight.

Advice appreciated.