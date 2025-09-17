Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Huawei HG659 replacement?
geekIT

#322731 17-Sep-2025 11:27
The HG659 has worked fairly well in my new fibre setup, but its WiFi is basic and it's technology must be aging, so I'm thinking of getting a new modem\router.

 

Computer Dynamics has a couple of units that could be suitable, so I'm wondering which these might suit me best.

 

CUDY AX3000 Gigabit Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router with 1.3 GHz Dual Core CPU. 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6, 2402Mbps & 574Mbps, 4x 10/100/1000Mbps Ports, 200x Device VPN Client, Covers 130m, CUDY App
$78 plus gst/freight

 

CUDY BE3600 2.5G Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router with Broadcom 2 GHz Quad Core CPU. 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7, 2882Mbps & 688Mbps, 1x 2.5Gbe & 4x 10/100/1000Mbps Ports, VPN Client, Covers 130m, CUDY App
$157 plus gst/freight.

 

Advice appreciated.

 

 




cddt
  #3415570 17-Sep-2025 11:30
Cannot speak for CUDY devices specifically as I have never heard of them, but I doubt you will need a Wifi 7 / 2.5 Gb device. 




snj

snj
  #3415593 17-Sep-2025 12:08
Depends on if you want something supported or not, the 'easiest' solution if you've got such an old modem, and with Spark/Skinny/One/2degrees/etc would be to see if you can re-contract and get an updated router thrown in (like the Spark Smart Modem 3).

 

Otherwise, I'd probably side with the more common established brands, ASUS (does have quirks though, plenty of threads about that), Netcomm, Netgear, TP-Link, etc. Never heard of Cudy so aftermarket support in NZ might be hit and miss?)

