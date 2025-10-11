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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Fibre internet, what is this Huawei box for and can I remove / replace it?
Loaf

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#322975 11-Oct-2025 15:56
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I'm not experienced with this stuff. My parents have this configuration (attached) in their house for their fibre internet. It was set up like this back in 2015 and it's located in their garage. Meanwhile, the "main" wireless modem/router is in the middle of the house in the office. Back when it was setup, they used to have a landline phone plugged in as well.

 

When it was installed I think it was described as an access point or something. Truth is, there are times the internet has dropped out because this box is playing up, and we'd like to get rid of Huawei devices from our network. They've just got a Netgear Orbi and they're switching internet providers. 

 

I don't really know enough about this. Is this Huawei box actually doing anything important or is it literally just routing to another point in our house? Could we get rid of it and just plug a cable in so the router in the office does the work, or is that just not how it works at all? Likewise, is there anything more elegant we can get to replace the Huawei box, and if so, what exactly? I've tried Googling but I don't even know what to search without getting nothing but ads for new routers.

 

 

 

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freitasm
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  #3424119 11-Oct-2025 15:59
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No attachment or photos but... I suspect you are talking about the ONT? Does it have the fibre cable coming from the street into it?

 

The ONT is an important part of the network. It converts the light signals in the fibre into the electric signals used in the network. It cannot be removed.

 

 

 

[Edit: I see OP posted photo now]




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shk292
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  #3424121 11-Oct-2025 16:02
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Sounds like you meant to attach a photo, but didn’t

 

The short answer is you don’t need anything (except a cable)  between the ONT and the router with fibre internet, and the Orbi is a router

 

edit: yes that’s the ONT

Loaf

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  #3424122 11-Oct-2025 16:02
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Sorry guys, I've attached the picture now.



freitasm
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  #3424123 11-Oct-2025 16:03
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That's the ONT. You need it there.




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  #3424124 11-Oct-2025 16:06
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the Huawei box has to stay, its the Optical Network Terminal (ONT) provided by you local fibre company, and it converts light into electrical signals for your router. Your Orbi (can act as a router) would plug into that to get its internet connection.

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  #3424127 11-Oct-2025 16:11
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Also, the ONT belongs to the fibre provider (Chorus, or others). It should not be removed and if the house is sold it must be left in the house, with the power cable attached.




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Loaf

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  #3424128 11-Oct-2025 16:12
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Is there any alternative if we don't want a Huawei device in our house? Can we swap it with something else and keep this one in a cupboard?

freitasm
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  #3424130 11-Oct-2025 16:16
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Loaf:

 

Is there any alternative if we don't want a Huawei device in our house? Can we swap it with something else and keep this one in a cupboard?

 

 

No. The ONT belongs to the fibre provider. You have no say in the maker/model. There aren't consumer models available in retail. It's part of the network.

 

What's the problem with the Huawei?




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  #3424132 11-Oct-2025 16:22
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freitasm:

 

What's the problem with the Huawei?

 

 

the Chinese are spying /S

Loaf

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  #3424134 11-Oct-2025 16:28
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The Huawei box is getting on a bit and it seems to be acting up quite frequently, albeit not enough to claim it's broken. But yes, as a matter of personal preference, we don't like Huawei's track record and in general have bad experiences with their stuff.

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  #3424137 11-Oct-2025 16:30
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Loaf:

 

The Huawei box is getting on a bit and it seems to be acting up quite frequently, albeit not enough to claim it's broken. But yes, as a matter of personal preference, we don't like Huawei's track record and in general have bad experiences with their stuff.

 

 

How do you know its playing up?

 

And if it is your internet provider should be able to see this from the logs, and replace it, it might be the same item, or it might be a different branded one.

 
 
 
 

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  #3424138 11-Oct-2025 16:31
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Loaf:

 

The Huawei box is getting on a bit and it seems to be acting up quite frequently, albeit not enough to claim it's broken. But yes, as a matter of personal preference, we don't like Huawei's track record and in general have bad experiences with their stuff.

 

 

How do you know it's the ONT acting up and not your network or cabling? 

 

An ONT is usually solid and less likely to have problems than the router, cables or connectors.

 

Other than actual fault, the only other way to have it replaced is if you go to a hyperfibre connection, which requires newer models. But that means paying a lot more for the Internet connection too.




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  #3424141 11-Oct-2025 16:44
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I would sooner blame an orbi than the ont for any outages. Power cycling the ont will make the orbi re-establish it's connection when it sees the link go down and come back.




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  #3424142 11-Oct-2025 16:48
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There have been some hiccups this year due to network side / LFC upgrades. Some affected customers have been offered newer white colour Huawei ONT replacement. The white ones are also supposed to work better with DHCP connections.

 

Enable - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=49&topicId=320060 
Tuatahi First Fibre - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=320118 

darkasdes2
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  #3424164 11-Oct-2025 19:30
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Are youd parents in Christchurch?  If so, Enable will ne happy to repalce it with a newer version as those black.onts are getting on as they did with me.

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