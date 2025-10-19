I've been trying to figure out how to connect my ONT to the existing ethernet ports located in my house. The current wiring in my house is as follows.

There seems to be a white network cable (ethernet?) going from the ETP into my attic and coming to a wall in the living room where it connects to the ONT. This was added after the home was built.

From the same location in the attic, there is another blue network cable coming from the ETP, this cable goes to a RJ45 outlet in one of the bedrooms and daisy chained to the rest of the outlets in other rooms? All of the outlets in the rooms have the same blue network cable and I assume this was installed when the home was built.

I have throughly looked everywhere and there is no patch panel where the cables meet. Could anyone give me any advice on how I would go about connecting internet to the outlets?