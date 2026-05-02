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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)ancient firmware - a security risk?
avaiki

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#324593 2-May-2026 13:11
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. . 

 

kia ora all,

 

been awhile, but a recent response from an ISP has left me somewhat dumbfounded. I know modem/router firmware updates are a long running saga but interested in seeing how common this sort of experience is:

 

An adoptive niece got a new Netcomm NF18 modem after the old one decided five years of 24/7 service was more than long enough and began bricking itself. Good enough I thought, unboxing the new modem, and taking a quick look at a reassuringly modern looking interface shown in an install-guide printed on card. However? 

 

From offline to online, the aKshUL modem interface was nothing like shown. Dated AF. Sigh. Version = NF18MESH-NC.VocusNZ-R6B023.EN .. cross checking that against the Netcomm site (without the vocusnz bit) shows that the R6B023 version does not show up there anymore, with the latest firmware versions showing as R6B031 from 2021 and, most recently, R6B032 from January 2026, see: https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF18MESH

 

However when I checked with the ISP concerned, I was told that I should not update to the latest firmware, as per email: 

 

"Thanks for your email regarding your concern that the newly delivered Netcomm NF18 modem is running older firmware compared with what is listed on the Netcomm website, and thank you for checking the version details so thoroughly.

 

"I understand why this would be concerning, especially when you are thinking about security and parental control features, and want to clarify this for you.

 

"The firmware currently installed on your Netcomm NF18 modem is not out of date for use on the [REDACTED] network, as it is a customised version that allows the modem to be preconfigured specifically for our services, which helps ensure a stable connection and allows us to support and troubleshoot the modem effectively if any issues arise.

 

"To answer your questions directly, we do not recommend installing the firmware from the Netcomm website, as doing so will remove the [REDACTED] configuration and the modem will then behave as a third party router, meaning it would need to be manually configured to work on our network and we would no longer be able to provide full support for it.

 

"As a helpful tip, if parental controls are your main concern, the existing firmware still supports basic control features, and using device level controls on individual devices can also be a practical option without affecting your modem’s configuration."

 

Basic .. does not even begin to describe it. Question:

 

Running ancient firmware seems to be accepted enough to be openly shared with customers, yet how is this not a YUGE security risk? Have ISPs got some sort of super-duper mitigation platform that keeps us all safe? 

 

They did refer to manual configuration but did not respond to a request for more details. I'm not naming the particular brand as yet, more interested in how widespread this sort of practice is in New Zealand, and whether the tech news headlines about security risks from unupdated modems is all fear mongering clickbait? 

 

thanks heaps ay,

 

jason

 

. . . 




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RunningMan
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  #3486526 2-May-2026 13:20
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Firstly, you've already effectively named them more than once in the post, so not sure why redacted in other parts.

 

Secondly, you would need to check the changelog between versions to establish what, if any, differences there are in respect of security patches. Just because one firmware has a newer version doesn't mean it is inherently more secure - it may have had a feature added that makes it less secure due to a bug in that new feature.

 

Don't get newer confused with more secure. Bug fixes should mean more secure, but features may mean less secure.



SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3486527 2-May-2026 13:28
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Being ancient doesn't necessarily make the firmware a security risk. Likewise, having the latest firmware doesn't mean additional security vulnerabilities haven't been introduced.

 

If the manufacturer explicitly states vulnerabilities have been addressed in the new firmware, then I'd agree it needs updating, but otherwise if it works and there are no remotely exploitable vulnerabilities in their or third-party code (see above about introducing new vulnerabilities), then I don't think it's a big deal.

 

Why fix what isn't broken?

 

I typically run stock or update firmware at the time of purchase and never touch it it again. I also don't update my server software very often unless an exploit is published. In that case, I will typically upgrade even if the particular issue doesn't apply to my configuration, but that's more due to the fact that incremental configuration changes are easier than having to do major upgrades on short notice.

gehenna
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  #3486528 2-May-2026 13:43
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It's only a risk if there is an exploitable vulnerability. If you're worried, buy your own one and manage it yourself. 



michaelmurfy
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  #3486530 2-May-2026 13:54
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Just think of how many of these are out there.

 

On a local network - yeah, it's likely got some vulnerabilities that could be exploited on that network. But these routers are normally quite well locked down to the internet and the chances of exploitation are incredibly low.

 

There are other routers out there like the Grandstream GWN7062E that Quic sell for oddly the best price I can find right now that is a good replacement if you're concerned: https://www.quic.nz/product/gwn7062e-wifi-6-router/ 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

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taneb1
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  #3486540 2-May-2026 14:31
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Speaking on my own personal opinion. 

 

Most ISP's that offered (or still offer) Netcomm routers run their own custom firmware which was designed for their Network (WAN/ATA configuration, ACS servers, DNS, etc) - These firmwares most often included a number of bug fixes/changes without matching same version numbering as the public firmware as was developed separately - Some also chose to keep the classic UI. 

 

While you could update to the latest public firmware off the Netcomm website, as mentioned it is not recommended as this also will remove any default ISP configuration and make it more difficult to set up rather than it just working out of the box. If you are using an ISP provided VoIP service that uses the ATA port on the Netcomm, flashing the public firmware would also break this entirely / you cannot configure this yourself. 

 

As Michael said, they are pretty locked down, most often don't use default passwords and unless your publicly exposing the routers admin interface to the internet (Which no-one should ever really do), the chances of it getting exploited are very low. While the Netcomm's serve their purpose, if you aren't using an voice service via the router and need to keep it - There are plenty more better options out there. 




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avaiki

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  #3486546 2-May-2026 14:46
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gehenna:

 

It's only a risk if there is an exploitable vulnerability. If you're worried, buy your own one and manage it yourself. 

 

 

So am I getting this right? If your average punter out there in punterland - aunty Jo and uncle Blow - hire a car, the brakes fail and they crash, they should just hire a better car that .. doesn't crash? Okay! 

 

Meanwhile:

 

" .. vulnerabilities affect NetComm router models NF20MESH, NF20, and NL1902 that are running software versions earlier than R6B025"

 

Doesn't mention NF18 but my concern is that the numbers suggest the same base code? I dunno, no techie, but: 

 

"Research performed against the NF20MESH router revealed an unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerability that affects devices running firmware prior to version R6B025. The following devices have been confirmed by the vendor to be vulnerable:

 

  •  

       

    • NF20
    • NF20MESH
    • NL1902

It's possible that other devices may also be affected.

 

To be fair to your response, I had read stuff in passing about this previously, and I should have explained that in my post, with links such as above. Apologies for lack of clarity. 

 

. . .




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