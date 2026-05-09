Hi All, After some help, suggestions, advice.

I have a Ubiquiti UDM-SE directly connected to an ONT - The ISP is Slingshot. I have their NF18-Mesh connected to the UDM-SE so that the voip phone can work - and it has been absolutely fine for absolute months.

Then last Wednesday evening the phone went into a "Registration Status" = Down, "Hook Status" = On Hook.

I have rebooting the NF18 and even the UDM but to no avail - The Registration Status stays "Down".

From the vlan that the NF18 is in I can ping voice.slingshot.co.nz and all ports are open on the UDM's firewall.

Am at a bit of a loss as to what else I can do and why it would suddenly change.

So any (constructive) help greatly appreciated.

Regards