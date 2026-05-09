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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Ubiquiti UDM-SE with Slingshot NF18-Mesh VOIP Issues
gokiwi64

37 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 9


#324662 9-May-2026 15:25
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Hi All, After some help, suggestions, advice.

 

 

 

I have a Ubiquiti UDM-SE directly connected to an ONT  - The ISP is Slingshot. I have their NF18-Mesh connected to the UDM-SE so that the voip phone can work - and it has been absolutely fine for absolute months.

 

Then last Wednesday evening the phone went into a "Registration Status" = Down, "Hook Status" = On Hook.

 

I have rebooting the NF18 and even the UDM but to no avail  - The Registration Status stays "Down".

 

From the vlan that the NF18 is in I can ping voice.slingshot.co.nz and all ports are open on the UDM's firewall.

 

Am at a bit of a loss as to what else I can do and why it would suddenly change.

 

So any (constructive) help greatly appreciated.

 

 

 

Regards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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bj99
171 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 24


  #3489207 9-May-2026 16:07
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Try disabling SIP ALG on the UDM.



JemS
91 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 46

ID Verified

  #3489208 9-May-2026 16:16
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bj99:

 

Try disabling SIP ALG on the UDM.

 

 

On the UDM this will be under the firewall tracking options under the console settings in the device manager.

 

Also try setting an exemption for the ip of the slingshot router in the ips/ids settings.




 

Join Mercury and I’ll get bonus rewards points. Make sure you use my referral link to explore their wonderful offers. https://www.mercury.co.nz/join?m_copc=FGF50&m_rc=100211888685 

 

Router: UXG-Lite

 

AP's: 2x U6-Pro, 1x U6-Lite, 1x UK-Ultra, 1x AC Mesh Pro

 

Phone: S26 Ultra

 

Wearable: Garmin Forerunner 955

 

 

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