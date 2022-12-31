Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wanting to automate my Fujitsu ASTG18LVCB air conditioner
Wakrak

1089 posts

Uber Geek


#302879 31-Dec-2022 11:26
Hello all, 

 

I saw a post on OzBargain yesterday for a Sensibo Air - Smart Air Conditioner Controller for A$99 delivered (deal no longer available). It got me interested in figuring out ways to make my air conditioner unit 'smarter'.

 

ASTG18LVCC - Classic - Single Room Solutions | Fujitsu General

 

One of the reasons for this is that the remote that comes with it is dogshit. Even bought a replacement and it is no better. It's a struggle to set the timer, let alone change the speed or temperature. If I am able to control this unit via Alexa / smartphone, I'd be pretty stoked.  I am not the house owner if that matters at all. 

 

Options I've looked at so far: 

 

- Sensibo
- Broadlink RM4 Pro Smart Home

 

The cheaper the better. Sensibo seems to be the standard, but it'll be nice to pay less than $100. Doesn't have to be done tomorrow though. Happy to wait for a month, see if that Sensibo deal pops up again. 

 

Thank you. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oblivian
6772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3015487 31-Dec-2022 11:51
Im using a tuya compatible IR smart sender with built in temp. So you can specify day/time/temp actions.

The catch is heat pumps can accept bundled commands. State/temp/fan in a single pulse with the on/off. When the IR sender can only do single codes. So needs multiple, or actions to follow them up.

Mehrts
644 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3015490 31-Dec-2022 12:05
On a side note, why do air conditioning units have such long & convoluted model numbers?

It's almost a challenge between manufacturers to see how much of the alphabet they can use!

michelangelonz
100 posts

Master Geek


  #3015495 31-Dec-2022 12:31
I'm using Tado smart thermostats on my two Fujitsus (both from PBTech on special) they are integrated into Home Assistant using the HomeKit integration. I understand also support Google Home.

 

https://www.tado.com/all-en

 

 

 

 



RunningMan
7260 posts

Uber Geek


  #3015496 31-Dec-2022 12:50
Sensibo are really good. Get the Air if you need Apple Homekit or the cheaper Sky if you don't.

Alphaturkey
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3015497 31-Dec-2022 13:00
Another Sensibo fan here. They'll try and upsell you to their monthly/yearly service but I really haven't found a need for it.

I've also moved it between different appliances as we've moved and love that it's essentially set and forget - no trying to program remote commands or anything like that. It can also very successfully control the more obscure commands like directions of airflow based on schedules so it really is a whole heap better than what I'd want to do myself if I were doing a DIY experiment.

