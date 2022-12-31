Hello all,

I saw a post on OzBargain yesterday for a Sensibo Air - Smart Air Conditioner Controller for A$99 delivered (deal no longer available). It got me interested in figuring out ways to make my air conditioner unit 'smarter'.

ASTG18LVCC - Classic - Single Room Solutions | Fujitsu General

One of the reasons for this is that the remote that comes with it is dogshit. Even bought a replacement and it is no better. It's a struggle to set the timer, let alone change the speed or temperature. If I am able to control this unit via Alexa / smartphone, I'd be pretty stoked. I am not the house owner if that matters at all.

Options I've looked at so far:

- Sensibo

- Broadlink RM4 Pro Smart Home

The cheaper the better. Sensibo seems to be the standard, but it'll be nice to pay less than $100. Doesn't have to be done tomorrow though. Happy to wait for a month, see if that Sensibo deal pops up again.

Thank you.