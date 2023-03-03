Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
fearandloathing

494 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#303713 3-Mar-2023 07:29
‘Smart’ gas meters are on their way
https://www.genesisenergy.co.nz/campaigns/gas-smart-meters
It will be nice not to have wild estimates. Also looking forward to the crazies coming out of the woodwork again.

DjShadow
4045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3044155 3-Mar-2023 07:57
Great news this, the estimates are annoying

 

Edit: I do fear my bills if my meter calibration was off

 
 
 
 

Shindig
1572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3044156 3-Mar-2023 07:59
Moved to Frank Energy who decided to double the 'estimate' of our gas usage, and during the summer months. 

 

Feels like the energy companies can simply decided they need X amount from you, and then over-estimate your gas usage. 

 

Great news this is coming about, although I'd love to shift off the use of gas completely. 




heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3044157 3-Mar-2023 08:15
About time.

Next Watercare should do smart meters for water too.




mrgsm021
1453 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3044161 3-Mar-2023 08:31
Switched to Frank Energy around last July/August and they swapped out our gas meter for a smart one couple of months after that.

wellygary
8168 posts

Uber Geek


  #3044162 3-Mar-2023 08:38
i can see this turning into a logistical nightmare,,,,,

 

"For the reconnection of your gas supply after the meter installation, an adult is required to be home"

 

"If you are not home, then the metering technician will leave the gas turned off until you return home. A calling card will be left in your letterbox and the metering technician will return that evening and carry out the final checks, turn the gas on and relight pilot lights."

dolsen
1474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3044168 3-Mar-2023 08:52
Interesting that they are replacing the entire meters. My current one has the ability to become a smart meter by connecting a part that uses a reed switch to see when the last digit rolls over. I'm currently using it to capture my own usage which works well.

 

 

alasta
6656 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3044170 3-Mar-2023 09:05
So it sounds like they are going to just turn up unannounced, turn off the gas to install the new meter, and if you're not home at the time then they'll just assume you'll be home in the evening so that they can turn it on again?

 

What happens if you're out of town at the time? Will you return home to find that you've got no working stovetop or hot water?



openmedia
3261 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3044176 3-Mar-2023 09:23
We had ours upgraded several months ago. Very painless experience and only took about 30 minutes.

 

They turn the gas off, swap the meter, and then make sure key devices like our hot water are working correctly.

 

Our meter was easily accessible which really helped.




turtleattacks
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3044184 3-Mar-2023 09:42
openmedia:

 

We had ours upgraded several months ago. Very painless experience and only took about 30 minutes.

 

They turn the gas off, swap the meter, and then make sure key devices like our hot water are working correctly.

 

Our meter was easily accessible which really helped.

 

 

Do they need the be in the house to relit the fire or can I do it for them? 

We have dogs :D 

davidcole
6000 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3044187 3-Mar-2023 09:54
Battery operated.....ok.  Must have a pretty low amount of transmission time.  And then just sleep all the time.  Surely you wont get hourly figures out of it like we do electricity?

 

Just a pity that whoever receives the data (for electricity meter and I assume gas), doesn't seem to release it to all consumers till after 48 hours (genesis has this delay)....and that they have no programmatic way of accessing it.  I don't want to manually pull it down so I can overlay other metrics I have here.

 

Ask a company like this for api access and they go "whats that".  They broke the srapey/api access I'd had previous when they changed to an oauth authentication.

 

 




wellygary
8168 posts

Uber Geek


  #3044189 3-Mar-2023 10:00
davidcole:

 

Battery operated.....ok.  Must have a pretty low amount of transmission time.  And then just sleep all the time.  Surely you wont get hourly figures out of it like we do electricity?

 

 

Sounds like a once a day reading..

 

"Your usage information will now be read remotely each day. "

davidcole
6000 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3044190 3-Mar-2023 10:01
wellygary:

 

davidcole:

 

Battery operated.....ok.  Must have a pretty low amount of transmission time.  And then just sleep all the time.  Surely you wont get hourly figures out of it like we do electricity?

 

 

Sounds like a once a day reading..

 

"Your usage information will now be read remotely each day. "

 

 

Pity we couldn't get a higher resolution.   Cross your fingers that it wakes up hourly for a reading and only transmits once a day.  But I would expect 1 reading once a day.




scuwp
3868 posts

Uber Geek


  #3044214 3-Mar-2023 10:29
This isn't new.  Had ours done probably 3+ months ago.  

 

Quick and painless. They just get you to check that the gas is working before they leave.     




turtleattacks
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3044216 3-Mar-2023 10:30
scuwp:

 

This isn't new.  Had ours done probably 3+ months ago.  

 

Quick and painless. They just get you to check that the gas is working before they leave.     

 

 


So they can stay in the garden while we check our gas hood/hot water is working? 

ANglEAUT
2272 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3044227 3-Mar-2023 11:05
heavenlywild: About time.

Next Watercare should do smart meters for water too.

 

It's coming: https://www.watercare.co.nz/Water-and-wastewater/Water-meters/Water-meter-replacement/Smart-meters

 

You can't ask for it. They are rolling it out "street by street". I guess they might upgrade yours if it's "damaged"?




