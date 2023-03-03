fearandloathing

‘Smart’ gas meters are on their way
https://www.genesisenergy.co.nz/campaigns/gas-smart-meters
It will be nice not to have wild estimates. Also looking forward to the crazies coming out of the woodwork again.
Great news this, the estimates are annoying
Edit: I do fear my bills if my meter calibration was off
Moved to Frank Energy who decided to double the 'estimate' of our gas usage, and during the summer months.
Feels like the energy companies can simply decided they need X amount from you, and then over-estimate your gas usage.
Great news this is coming about, although I'd love to shift off the use of gas completely.
The little things make the biggest difference.
Switched to Frank Energy around last July/August and they swapped out our gas meter for a smart one couple of months after that.
i can see this turning into a logistical nightmare,,,,,
"For the reconnection of your gas supply after the meter installation, an adult is required to be home"
"If you are not home, then the metering technician will leave the gas turned off until you return home. A calling card will be left in your letterbox and the metering technician will return that evening and carry out the final checks, turn the gas on and relight pilot lights."
Interesting that they are replacing the entire meters. My current one has the ability to become a smart meter by connecting a part that uses a reed switch to see when the last digit rolls over. I'm currently using it to capture my own usage which works well.
So it sounds like they are going to just turn up unannounced, turn off the gas to install the new meter, and if you're not home at the time then they'll just assume you'll be home in the evening so that they can turn it on again?
What happens if you're out of town at the time? Will you return home to find that you've got no working stovetop or hot water?
We had ours upgraded several months ago. Very painless experience and only took about 30 minutes.
They turn the gas off, swap the meter, and then make sure key devices like our hot water are working correctly.
Our meter was easily accessible which really helped.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect.
openmedia:
Do they need the be in the house to relit the fire or can I do it for them?
We have dogs :D
Battery operated.....ok. Must have a pretty low amount of transmission time. And then just sleep all the time. Surely you wont get hourly figures out of it like we do electricity?
Just a pity that whoever receives the data (for electricity meter and I assume gas), doesn't seem to release it to all consumers till after 48 hours (genesis has this delay)....and that they have no programmatic way of accessing it. I don't want to manually pull it down so I can overlay other metrics I have here.
Ask a company like this for api access and they go "whats that". They broke the srapey/api access I'd had previous when they changed to an oauth authentication.
Previously known as psycik
Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual Sharesight
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight
davidcole:
wellygary:
Pity we couldn't get a higher resolution. Cross your fingers that it wakes up hourly for a reading and only transmits once a day. But I would expect 1 reading once a day.
Previously known as psycik
Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual Sharesight
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight
This isn't new. Had ours done probably 3+ months ago.
Quick and painless. They just get you to check that the gas is working before they leave.
Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation
scuwp:
This isn't new. Had ours done probably 3+ months ago.
Quick and painless. They just get you to check that the gas is working before they leave.
So they can stay in the garden while we check our gas hood/hot water is working?
heavenlywild: About time.
Next Watercare should do smart meters for water too.
It's coming: https://www.watercare.co.nz/Water-and-wastewater/Water-meters/Water-meter-replacement/Smart-meters
You can't ask for it. They are rolling it out "street by street". I guess they might upgrade yours if it's "damaged"?
