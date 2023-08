For a number of years now we've had a Ring doorbell. Just the entry level one. It has become apparent over time that I really don't have time nor inclination to charge the battery in my doorbell. That plus during that time I've never actually managed to have a clear conversation with any callers. So I'd like to change. My question is, what wired video doorbells have people had good experience with and where there is no subscription?

TIA.