Hi all, considering getting a paper tablet, because I love taking notes by hand, for university and for work - and then I often lose them! I don't like the handwriting experience on my iPad Pro.

I've done some research and find there's 3 options I have - the Lenovo Smart Paper (the cheapest), Kindle Scribe, and the Remarkable 2.

Does anyone here currently use any of these tablets, and even better - has used at least 2, so can compare?

For context, my use will be primarily for handwriting notes, and having them backed up somewhere (ideally for free). I don't anticipate that I'd want to convert the notes to text.



So if the device can be used read eBooks, that's a bonus for me. Another bonus is, if I can open PDFs onto the tablet, and annotate these. But both of these are not a 'must-have'.

I am confused about my cloud storage options - I'm not keen to have a paid subscription to anything; I already have both Google Drive and OneDrive, can I intergrate with either of these on any of these devices to store my notes for no extra cost? I don't anticipate that I'd afterwards add/edit the notes on the cloud and need to sync back to the tablet. So it's more of just wanting my notes that I write are backed up somewhere.



Can I delete notes from the device, and keep it on Google Drive/OneDrive?



Thanks in advance.