Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)What "10 year" smoke alarms do you recommend?
Mehrts

1044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#318274 2-Jan-2025 10:43
Send private message quote this post

Hi GZ,

 

My existing 10 year smoke alarms are coming to their end of life after eight years of service, and I'm wondering what smoke alarms you've had no trouble with. I don't have the receipts for the original alarms, so returning them isn't viable, though eight years is still decent enough for my liking.

Reading the reviews for Bunnings/Mitre10 alarms shows that a lot are susceptible to false alarms.

I'm going to be renting my place out, so don't want the hassle of false alarms for tenants.

 

Cheers!

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
MadEngineer
4169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3326966 2-Jan-2025 10:58
Send private message quote this post

They're all the same, they'll all have their faults per quantity.  The more that a model is sold the more bad reviews it will generate on those websites.  Just get whatever suits you in terms of features/appearance/ease of installation/price.

 

I'd recommend any that come in a pack.  Download their instructions and make sure you buy a suitable number of sensors for the size/rooms of the house




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
networkn
Networkn
32072 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326967 2-Jan-2025 11:04
Send private message quote this post

I like the Cavius, their after sales support blew my mind. Replaced one after 9 years. 

 

 

rscole86
4939 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326968 2-Jan-2025 11:05
Send private message quote this post

As a brand, I've been very happy with my Cavius interconnected smoke/heat alarms. They've only gone off twice in the 7+ years we've had them installed, both for legitimate triggers.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8637 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3326970 2-Jan-2025 11:12
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

I like the Cavius, their after sales support blew my mind. Replaced one after 9 years. 

 

 

Had a similar experience with Cavius - brilliant.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

networkn
Networkn
32072 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326994 2-Jan-2025 13:19
Send private message quote this post

rscole86: As a brand, I've been very happy with my Cavius interconnected smoke/heat alarms. They've only gone off twice in the 7+ years we've had them installed, both for legitimate triggers.

 

 

 

Does your wife only cook twice every 7 years, same as mine? :) 

 

 

jarledb
Webhead
3239 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326996 2-Jan-2025 13:26
Send private message quote this post

Make sure you don't put in an alarm in the middle of the kitchen, unless it is a thermal heat alarm.

 

It is also worth being aware that condensation can create false alarms, this is typically a problem when the temperature goes from above 15c to below 15c. 

 

 

 

I am not objective when it comes to types of smoke alarms, because I have interests in a company that imports and distribute Cavius in Scandinavia. With that said, Cavius is the best smoke alarms I have ever come across.




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | Referral Links: Want $50 off when you join Octopus Energy? Use this referral code
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

rscole86
4939 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326997 2-Jan-2025 13:27
Send private message quote this post

Admittedly most recently I got the air fryer to set off the kitchen sensor, @ezzie let me know all about it.



timmmay
20329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326998 2-Jan-2025 13:32
Send private message quote this post

Happy with my Cavius. I have a couple of smoke alarms in the house, both connected with a thermal alarm on the ceiling above the stove. We've never had a false alarm. I think they're a mix of 5 and 10 year batteries. I should really change the ones in the bedrooms to Cavius, mostly for the networking between them.

richms
27843 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327002 2-Jan-2025 14:01
Send private message quote this post

Make sure when you remove them because they go off in the middle of the night for no reason you dont "clean up" and put them in a box to deal with later, as they will still occasionally go off for 5-10 seconds in the middle of the night when in a box and you have NO WAY TO FIND IT.

 

Has anyone had any success returning them before 10 years and getting any solution from retailers? Something being sold as a 10 year device and starting to false alarm after 5 is IMO a consumer law issue. Why smoke and fire alarms are tolerated to be so crap is amazing. Imagine if you had airbags falsely going off as often as smoke alarms do.




Richard rich.ms

SirHumphreyAppleby
2810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3327018 2-Jan-2025 14:53
Send private message quote this post

I've been installing these lately, mainly because I like the look of them and prefer something wall mountable. Being able to easily reach the button to silence the unit is an important consideration if you are a bad cook or like your toast with extra carcinogens.

 

We've had two in our house for several years and never had a false alarm. I know they still work because I forgot to cover them up when we used a flea bomb a few weeks back :) They have replaceable lithium batteries which I expect will last the life of the product.

 

Full disclosure - I now know someone who works for the distributor, but the original alarms were purchased long before she started working there.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18498 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327019 2-Jan-2025 14:57
Send private message quote this post

I am a believer in smoke alarms. A cheap ionisation one from Mitre 10 saved us when it detected an insulation fire in a shorted DVD connector. However, after I upgraded to photoelectric alarms I had no end of trouble with false alarms and in one case, a sealed 10-year alarm that wouldn't shut up and couldn't be disconnected. I finally had to bash it with a hammer. Needless to say, I couldn't return it after that! 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

tweake
2180 posts

Uber Geek


  #3327023 2-Jan-2025 15:33
Send private message quote this post

prefer Cavius.

 

i have had a couple of the family shield version but they tend to false alarm more. one so bad i pulled it apart. the design is a common design, but imho implemented poorly.

 

one of the big problems is the changes in humidity (and dust) in the house. that can silently trip the sensor and put it in "check for smoke" mode which uses more power. hence uses the battery a whole lot more.

SomeoneSomewhere
1706 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327024 2-Jan-2025 15:36
Send private message quote this post

We had a bad batch of FireAngel 10-year alarms ten years or so back. They a) failed early resulting in false alarms and low battery alarms, and b) couldn't be silenced without disassembly to physically remove the battery. 

 

 

 

Really soured the ten-year alarms for us; we went back to 9Vs. At least if you have a low battery or false alarm, you can positively remove power from the alarm.

 

 

 

Looked at it recently and couldn't justify another batch of ten-years for much the same reason, so replaced them with another batch of 9V powered alarms. Buying a box of 10x 9Vs every year or so basically gets you to break even IIRC; there's definitely no cost advantage in 10-year unless you're paying labour to change the batteries.

 

 

 

 

richms
27843 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327028 2-Jan-2025 15:58
Send private message quote this post

The 10 years are good where you have to move things and get a ladder to get to them. Otherwise the card of 9v from Costco each year and the cheaper 9v alkaline alarms does seem to be better.




Richard rich.ms

timmmay
20329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327061 2-Jan-2025 17:57
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

I've been installing these lately, mainly because I like the look of them and prefer something wall mountable. Being able to easily reach the button to silence the unit is an important consideration if you are a bad cook or like your toast with extra carcinogens.


We've had two in our house for several years and never had a false alarm. I know they still work because I forgot to cover them up when we used a flea bomb a few weeks back :) They have replaceable lithium batteries which I expect will last the life of the product.


Full disclosure - I now know someone who works for the distributor, but the original alarms were purchased long before she started working there.



I thought smoke detectors were mounted on the ceiling as smoke goes up and triggers the detector earlier.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright