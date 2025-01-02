Hi GZ,
My existing 10 year smoke alarms are coming to their end of life after eight years of service, and I'm wondering what smoke alarms you've had no trouble with. I don't have the receipts for the original alarms, so returning them isn't viable, though eight years is still decent enough for my liking.
Reading the reviews for Bunnings/Mitre10 alarms shows that a lot are susceptible to false alarms.
I'm going to be renting my place out, so don't want the hassle of false alarms for tenants.
Cheers!