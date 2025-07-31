https://ae-pic-a1.aliexpress-media.com/kf/S5665d6daab384d18a23d53ac8cad1991D.jpg_220x220q75.jpg_.avif

Hello. Im looking for a suitable computer chair

Similar to the picture - but a bit bigger.. (i wont let me upload the pic directly - ive saved to my PC)

Currently ive got 2 x screens (in-built Pc screens), but ive also got a laptop which i can use 1 HDMI cable to use one of my big screens..

i guess i can place the chair near my computer-table so I can use the laptop as usual (long HDMI cable). BASICALLY i need to have my feet up during the day, which my current setup doesn't do / enable.

Do you know of any NZ providers/places (Auckland) that sells these kinds of chairs..

PS i need to be able to get in-out easily, ive got disabilities.