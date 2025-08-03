Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Ubiquiti Cameras - Best place to buy in NZ?
travellingkiwi

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320346 3-Aug-2025 10:41


It feels like a simple question. But maybe not? I've looked at all(? - well the popular ones) online presences. But their prices leave me feeling distinctly uncomfortable.

 

 

 

A G6-Bullet that retails in the US for $199 ($336 in NZ$ at the current exchange rate) is more than $500. That's a hell of a premium (50%) considering they're built practically next door (China) and therefore have only the same distance (Or less) to go. Even the UK manages to sell for about the same price as the US. (£150 or so). So why the huge mark in NZ? Is there a strange tax (Besides GST) on IP cameras here in NZ? And only a 1 year warranty vs the UK's up to 6 years. (2 years minimum).

 

 

 

 

richms
28191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3399495 3-Aug-2025 11:55


Welcome to buying computer gear in NZ for pretty much most of the stuff.




Richard rich.ms



CYaBro
4587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3399503 3-Aug-2025 12:35


Pb tech and go wireless are both less than $500 for the g6 bullet. 
Even cheaper if you have an account with go wireless. 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

mkissin
390 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3399504 3-Aug-2025 12:45


Needing some sort of trade account probably doesn't count for the OP, I'd guess.

 

I'm showing $517.64 for a G6 bullet at PBTech currently.



acsylaa
56 posts

Master Geek

Just Internet

  #3399508 3-Aug-2025 13:11


Go wifi have them for 425+Gst, https://www.gowifi.co.nz/video-surveillance/outdoor-ip-cameras/uvc-g6-bullet-w.html

 

Snapper net have them listed as well as Ingram micro, but all 3 doen have stock as of yet, PB look like they are the only ones that have stock.

 

Ill admit my buy price is pretty good from gowifi, snapper and Ingram.

lxsw20
3553 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3399509 3-Aug-2025 13:14


I got a G5 Turret this week from Amazon AU with free shipping, couldn't find the black ones anywhere else in NZ. 

 

 

 

GoWireless and Ingram are the 2 distys for them in NZ, anyone else is reselling or parallel importing. 

