It feels like a simple question. But maybe not? I've looked at all(? - well the popular ones) online presences. But their prices leave me feeling distinctly uncomfortable.
A G6-Bullet that retails in the US for $199 ($336 in NZ$ at the current exchange rate) is more than $500. That's a hell of a premium (50%) considering they're built practically next door (China) and therefore have only the same distance (Or less) to go. Even the UK manages to sell for about the same price as the US. (£150 or so). So why the huge mark in NZ? Is there a strange tax (Besides GST) on IP cameras here in NZ? And only a 1 year warranty vs the UK's up to 6 years. (2 years minimum).