quickymart

I've determined that most of the new mobile phones (well, the ones I would be interested in) no longer come with an FM radio bundled into the device. This is hugely annoying for me, as I use the radio every day.

So, I'm on the lookout for a little portable radio that I can carry around to use (FM and AM would be nice).

Something like this:

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005543196598.html

One thing I can't seem to find out is if devices like this support RDS. I would have thought they do given they have a screen, but the information on this is sparse.

As an aside: I also have an old, unused 5th generation iPod Nano here which needs a new screen. I've been quoted around $90 to replace it but would like to see if I can pick up a cheaper radio first - and if it has AM as well that would be an added bonus 🙂

Any suggestions welcome.