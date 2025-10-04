They look pretty good:

https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/devices/amazon-new-echo-devices-alexa-plus

I have a few Alexa devices here, but also Apple phone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV……They co-exist quite well with Apple Music, Hue lights etc. Siri largely just used in the car at present as its not great right now overall as we all know.

Not sure how I feel about the co-existence continuing when it comes to AI models - Alexa have their own in house model supporting Alexa+ but feels unlikely it will be available on Apple devices who has Chat GPT and likely Gemini and possibly others.

I don't want to have (and pay for) different AI models depending on the device I am using. Next the toaster will want its own model! :-)

So no new Alexa devices for me until some more of the AI model fog for devices lifts. Maybe Matter will break out and do something amazing in the AI space but not holding my breath on that score.

If next year Siri becomes amazing might be a staged transition to new HomePod mini devices that are likely to be announced soon.

What do others think?