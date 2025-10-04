Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)New Alexa models announced - ponderings……..
ascroft

437 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 177


#322897 4-Oct-2025 13:18
Send private message

They look pretty good:

 

https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/devices/amazon-new-echo-devices-alexa-plus

 

I have a few Alexa devices here, but also Apple phone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV……They co-exist quite well with Apple Music, Hue lights etc. Siri largely just used in the car at present as its not great right now overall as we all know.

 

Not sure how I feel about the co-existence continuing when it comes to AI models - Alexa have their own in house model supporting Alexa+ but feels unlikely it will be available on Apple devices who has Chat GPT and likely Gemini and possibly others.

 

I don't want to have (and pay for) different AI models depending on the device I am using. Next the toaster will want its own model! :-)

 

So no new Alexa devices for me until some more of the AI model fog for devices lifts. Maybe Matter will break out and do something amazing in the AI space but not holding my breath on that score.

 

If next year Siri becomes amazing might be a staged transition to new HomePod mini devices that are likely to be announced soon.

 

What do others think? 




"Artificial Intelligence" - aka Machine Learning 2.0

Create new topic
lxsw20
3695 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2178

Subscriber

  #3421533 4-Oct-2025 13:24
Send private message

As a full on Apple user and Homepod haver, Siri is not getting amazing any time soon, its been around since the iPhone 4S (2012ish) and its still the worst of the bunch. 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 