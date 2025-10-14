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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Setting up custom alarm monitoring - Arrowhead alarm - IP reporting acknowledgement
ddaavveeyydd

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#322992 14-Oct-2025 04:45
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I've recently had installed an Arrowhead ECI  alarm with the IP module included. I'd like to setup custom alarm monitoring using IP reporting. What I mean by custom is that I host the  monitoring system, not using one of the existing alarm monitoring subscription services. My background is in software development.

 

I have logged into the alarm web UI and setup the IP monitoring, and receive tcp packets of information, I can decode these and read them. 

 

What I'm having trouble with is sending the acknowledgement back to the alarm system to say I've received the event. Without this the alarm sends the event 10 times to ensure delivery. 

 

I've reached out to Arrowhead, but "Unfortunately, we cannot provide much support for setting up your own monitoring receiver/station." 

 

 

 

What I've tried.

 

 

 

I*think* depending on the format of the event over tcp changes how to ACK the event. I've tried combinations of what chat gpt has suggested from ACK, 0x06 for CID format, or xml (see bow) 

 

Ive attached a screen shot of the formats that are supported, all the ones I can use are prefixed with IP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'm flying blind and wondering if someone here has any experience with this or can point me in the right direction.

 

 

 

Documentation for this seems non existent publicly.

 

Example event for the 'IP XML' reporting format.

 

 

 

<Packet ID="0000">

 

  <Signal EvType="SIA" Event="CL">

 

    <Area>2</Area>

 

    <PointID>1</PointID>

 

  </Signal>

 

</Packet>

 

 

 

Response tried

 

<Ack ID="0000"/>

 

 

 

TIA

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ascroft
441 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 181


  #3424725 14-Oct-2025 06:17
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Speculating but maybe you need to return the code as well eg ‘1234’ to authenticate?




"Artificial Intelligence" - aka Machine Learning 2.0



dasimpsonsrule
148 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 37


  #3424737 14-Oct-2025 08:47
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CSV IP is documented here

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