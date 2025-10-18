sonyxperiageek:

I have one of the SmartSetup thread switches, it works fine, had a couple issues pairing it initially. It stopped working a while back after I had the power switched off at the breaker for a week or so, but once I re-paired it it's been solid since. More solid than before, and seems quicker to respond now.

Speaking to support, they have been pushing software updates and there is apparently a software update coming in the next few weeks to improve the pairing. Their web chat support is very good.

The benefit of this particular switch is that it thread/matter enabled so you can use lots of different devices/apps. I use Apple Home.