sonyxperiageek:

Hey guys,
I've got a house with a lot of LED recessed lights and want to make them smart. So instead of replacing every single down light I figured it's probably easier to replace the switches instead. Plus then you won't have people turning the switches off and making the lights inaccessible via the app.
Has anybody had any experiences with the following light switches that work with Home Assistant? It's rare to find smart 4 gang switches!
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-white-grid-connect-smart-quad-gang-touch-light-switch_p0161015
https://smartsetup.com.au/product/matter-over-thread-certified-four-gang-wall-switch-ms0q