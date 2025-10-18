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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)1-4 gang Smart light switch recommendations
sonyxperiageek

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#323029 18-Oct-2025 11:53
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Hey guys,

 

I've got a house with a lot of LED recessed lights and want to make them smart. So instead of replacing every single down light I figured it's probably easier to replace the switches instead. Plus then you won't have people turning the switches off and making the lights inaccessible via the app. 

 

Has anybody had any experiences with the following light switches that work with Home Assistant? It's rare to find smart 4 gang switches!

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-white-grid-connect-smart-quad-gang-touch-light-switch_p0161015

 

https://smartsetup.com.au/product/matter-over-thread-certified-four-gang-wall-switch-ms0q




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sonyxperiageek

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  #3425970 18-Oct-2025 12:48
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I see the same switches on AliExpress but I assume if I buy them there it won't be approved for NZ/Aus standards?




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lxsw20
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  #3425973 18-Oct-2025 13:07
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Ive got a few of these at home: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/internet-of-things-iot/lfswwht4fau.html

Yeah i personally wouldn't touch anything 240v hardwired from Aliexpress.

jameshammond
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  #3425994 18-Oct-2025 14:20
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I have one of the SmartSetup thread switches, it works fine, had a couple issues pairing it initially. It stopped working a while back after I had the power switched off at the breaker for a week or so, but once I re-paired it it's been solid since. More solid than before, and seems quicker to respond now.  

 

Speaking to support, they have been pushing software updates and there is apparently a software update coming in the next few weeks to improve the pairing. Their web chat support is very good. 

 

The benefit of this particular switch is that it thread/matter enabled so you can use lots of different devices/apps. I use Apple Home. 



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  #3426070 18-Oct-2025 22:30
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I have a few of the deta ones around the place, they are tuya wifi ones so I have them working on the cloud connected tuya and they are rock solid reliable for me. The people I know with issues with them have had them go away when moving from consumer crap wifi mesh gear to a unifi setup.

 

No problems with the relays in them like I had with my cheaper aliexpress ewelink based ones which would have the relays stick and need a whack to get them to turn off.




Richard rich.ms

sonyxperiageek

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  #3426543 19-Oct-2025 23:56
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Thanks guys.

 

I think I'll buy one of the Deta ones to try out first as they're readily available here. @richms Can they connect to Home Assistant locally without going through the cloud?




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richms
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  #3426552 20-Oct-2025 07:53
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sonyxperiageek:

 

Thanks guys.

 

I think I'll buy one of the Deta ones to try out first as they're readily available here. @richms Can they connect to Home Assistant locally without going through the cloud?

 

 

There is tuya local, but its more hassle to set up and supports fewer devices and are slower to add new devices, so i just used the cloud one since it supports more devices and was as easy as scanning a QR in the tuya app after entering a number into HA.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

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Username1
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  #3426620 20-Oct-2025 10:30
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I went with a Shelly Plus 2PM and this momentary switch:

 

https://lightingelectricalsupplies.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=983

 

https://lightingelectricalsupplies.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=644

 

It gives me 4 different triggers (1 click, 2 clicks, 3 clicks and long press) in home assistant per switch and seems to work pretty well.

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