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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Ecowitt WH40CH rain gauge importation
tcabw

74 posts

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#324464 13-Apr-2026 17:33
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Anyone had the same problem?
I have had an Ecowitt Wittboy G90 for about 15 months and decided to replace the haptic rain gauge with a tipping one (WH40Ch) and ordered it from Amazon.com.au.

 

It arrived in Christchurch 2 days later and has been sitting in Christchurch Customs since last Thursday because MPI consider it is a biosecurity hazard and are demanding from Amazon an import entry. I can imagine Amazon are thrilled with that! There must be hundreds of these weather stations in NZ looking at the Ecowitt map. Am I the only one to strike some officious Customs official or have others struck the same problem.  I suspect if I'd bought it through AliExpress (all go through Auckland customs) that it would have flown through. {sigh}

 

Tony C




Tony C

 

Cheviot NZ

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fe31nz
1295 posts

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  #3480684 13-Apr-2026 22:09
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Have you contacted Customs and asked what the problem is?  I have seen a couple of reports of this sort of thing in the past where it was done in error and was released when queried.



tcabw

74 posts

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+1 received by user: 27


#3480689 13-Apr-2026 22:51
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fe31nz:

 

Have you contacted Customs and asked what the problem is?  I have seen a couple of reports of this sort of thing in the past where it was done in error and was released when queried.

 

 

I sent an enquiry to mpi@nzpost.co.nz as to why a brand new plastic electronic item constitutes a biological risk (no response) which was the only contact medium I could elicit from searching the ID tracking information. MPI are blocking the package being handed to NZPost. The tracking is a NZ Post number. Contact with Amazon is through an AI Bot. 

 

I guess one sits it out to wait as to whether common sense prevails or the package is returned to Australia at which time I seek a refund.

 

TC




Tony C

 

Cheviot NZ

geek3001
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  #3480703 14-Apr-2026 07:44
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My experience in the past with MPI or Customs holding an item due to it being deemed a biosecurity hazard, is that I have received a letter from MPI in the post a couple of weeks later telling me that there is a problem, and in that letter the provide options to remedy it, including destruction of the item causing the problem if the problem they see cannot be remedied.

 

Hopefully you will just need to wait a few more days for a letter from MPI to arrive and then you can proceed from there, and get the item released.

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