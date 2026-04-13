Anyone had the same problem?

I have had an Ecowitt Wittboy G90 for about 15 months and decided to replace the haptic rain gauge with a tipping one (WH40Ch) and ordered it from Amazon.com.au.

It arrived in Christchurch 2 days later and has been sitting in Christchurch Customs since last Thursday because MPI consider it is a biosecurity hazard and are demanding from Amazon an import entry. I can imagine Amazon are thrilled with that! There must be hundreds of these weather stations in NZ looking at the Ecowitt map. Am I the only one to strike some officious Customs official or have others struck the same problem. I suspect if I'd bought it through AliExpress (all go through Auckland customs) that it would have flown through. {sigh}

Tony C