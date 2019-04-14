quickymart:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4751 posts

Uber Geek


# 248874 14-Apr-2019 08:50
Most of my working career (over 20 years), I've been in Telecommunications (majority of it answering phones). I'm looking around for something else at the moment. I have a fair amount of experience - in Customer Service, Helpdesk, Service Desk, Provisioning, etc. I've had small incremental pay increases over the years but am looking for something that pays $60k or more as I'm still trying to save for a house (as per the other thread I started) but also to afford the cost of living. I would do Service Desk again if it paid enough.

 

However, despite applying for over 20 jobs on Seek (this is since around the start of April), I've had very few responses. Several rejections, a couple of interview offers (one role was too far away and the other had issues with me getting to work on public transport). That notwithstanding, am I aiming too high with my pay scale? I'm not asking to be paid millions, just a bit more than I'm making now. I'm a hard, dedicated, reliable worker...but I imagine a lot of other people are too. Is it just a bad time of year to be looking for a job?

4452 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2216763 14-Apr-2019 08:59
2 people support this post
Your age. I'm guessing you are in your 40's or so. Depending on what you do, getting jobs is much harder as you get older.  I'm similar, out of work for 2 years now, IT background.   Just don't even get interviews, despite vast experience and amazing references. 

 

 



4751 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2216773 14-Apr-2019 09:20
Yes, I'm early 40s. Oh great (not) if this is what I've got to look forward to...

 

Funnily enough, I don't even have my age listed on my CV!

 

The type of roles I would look at are Service Delivery Co-ordinator or Technical Analyst/Service Desk, even Provisioning would be great. Is $60k too high for these types of roles?

 

I should point out I'm currently employed fulltime - just looking for something that pays better and (preferably) has flexible hours.

 
 
 
 


3357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2216782 14-Apr-2019 10:18
2 people support this post
Let me guess. You don't have a university qualification?

 

It hasn't affected my employment but from what I've seen unless you have a university degree you couldn't possibly do the job, despite the role not requiring that level of qualification and or if you're over a certain age there's no way you could possibly know how to make the most of modern communication like social media. Some person fresh out of uni with no relevant skills or experience gets the job, while someone well qualified experience wise doesn't even get an interview.

 

HR have a lot to answer in many cases for in the way they select job candidates.




3885 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2216880 14-Apr-2019 11:07
Probably a bad time to be looking for a job in the telecommunications field right now. Due to the redundancies happening at Vodafone at the moment. And Spark also having a round of redundancies when they moved to agile.







4751 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2216940 14-Apr-2019 12:20
Yes, I never went to university (I wish I had now). I did attain a Diploma of Computing from (what was) Computer Power in 1999 - but that was ages ago now. It did get me started in IT, however.

11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2216945 14-Apr-2019 12:42
Surely VF have something going? oh wait....

 

 

 

60K is pretty manageable for what your targeting.




4751 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2216985 14-Apr-2019 15:42
2 people support this post
I've worked at paradise, TCL and Spark (9 years there). Maybe I've been doing it too long...

I know a few people who worked for/still work at Vodafone, and their experiences have kinda put me off working there.

Having said that if any managers are reading this who are looking for staff (or have a role that fits into what I described above) please reach out :)

 
 
 
 


1100 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2217002 14-Apr-2019 16:38
What city or cities would you be prepared to live in?



4751 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2217031 14-Apr-2019 17:36
Auckland - can't really move at this stage due to kids being in schools (one of my boys is in a special needs school due to having autism).

15290 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2217039 14-Apr-2019 17:46
quickymart: I've worked at paradise, TCL and Spark (9 years there). Maybe I've been doing it too long...

 

 

 

Generally people work their way up the ladder in terms of position over time. So if that wasn't occurring, then yes you may have been doing it too long. But you are still reasonably young, although in the tech field there are  lot of young people, so in comparison you may not be. But I don't think employers are allowed to discriminate on age.  Being in the tech field, you may find something that you can work from  home on, which cuts down cost of commuting.

4004 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2217041 14-Apr-2019 18:02
4 people support this post
The thing I would be looking at as an employer (don’t take it the wrong way) would be that you have been in a single role mainly which is service desk for 20 years and have not either upskilled or bothered to go to the next phase in IT which is field engineer then network or systems engineer. 20 years is a long time to stay in 1 role which is starting point in IT.

If it were me, I would request my work to give me old hardware for training at home or work, sit with senior systems and network engineer during free time and work and show keenness to work and offer to do small project under their guidance that they would otherwise be doing, get certification in Microsoft system engineering, Azure and even CCNA. Setup a home lab and create a complex infrastructure to add to your portfolio and then look for jobs.




2120 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2217075 14-Apr-2019 20:00
One person supports this post
Look at doing MSCA & CCNA via a 6 month short course (3 months each), you can probably even do it for free thanks to Jacinda's one year free study deal.  Check out AMES IT, I know they're heavy marketers, but at least you come out with a lot of knowledge in a short space of time.

 

I studied with them, cost $16k for 6 months study, but I also got a job almost straight away (at a Microsoft Partner MSP).  That study might be free for you given what I mentioned above.  

 

After 20 years, you must have quite a network of friends and colleagues who do the job or know people who do the job you want to do.  Talk to them.

 

I only got my job through word of mouth, but I did great at the interview due to my study and a real interest in technology.

 

Aim for more than 60K PA, that's low for someone in their late 20's let alone in their 40s with 20 years experience.

 

Also, now-a-days you don't get rewarded for staying in a job for a long time.   You're bound to add another 5-10K+ to your salary just by changing jobs.  



4751 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2217077 14-Apr-2019 20:02
Can I do the course you mention while still working? As I have kids to support unfortunately I can't just stop working to take up fulltime study.

 

I should note that I had lots of different roles during my time at Spark - it wasn't just 9 years of Service Desk and nothing else.

2120 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2217081 14-Apr-2019 20:08
quickymart:

 

Can I do the course you mention while still working? As I have kids to support unfortunately I can't just stop working to take up fulltime study.

 

I should note that I had lots of different roles during my time at Spark - it wasn't just 9 years of Service Desk and nothing else.

 

 

I did both MSCA and CCNA and they ran 5 days a week - 8AM-12PM, I didn't have kids to support however and could afford to be poor over that period while I studied.  It was only 6 months though so it was do-able.  I wouldn't want to do a degree now, because 4-5 years is a long time.

 

 

3415 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2218214 16-Apr-2019 14:30
One person supports this post
While I can empathize you not wanting to move, you should at least explore jobs everywhere you can legally work, including Australia. Candidly most employers won't look at a CV from outside their area, but at least you'll know you're doing the most you can to do.

It took me 180 job applications and five months to get a job. I cast my nets wide; don't limit yourself to exact matches.

It was a bit unnerving. Don't be "manly", and forget about your mental health. There are free services out there.

First you should be figuring out your cost of living. How I did it was export a year's worth of my bank statements into Excel. Delete any transaction that were not needed, like vacations and deposits to savings. Sum up your bank transactions.

Once you've left you should get on the dole first chance you get. Find out how much you can earn before you're off the dole. Get a job that pays that much, even if it's picking fruit.

Since you know your monthly cost of living, now add in your monthly dole payment. Compare this to your savings.

You never want to hit zero savings.

You should be planning to move somewhere before you hit zero. To maximize your chances, look at all job listing everywhere in NZ and Australia, and see where the most jobs in your field exist.

Get a "virtual" address there (google "virtual office"), and use Skype to get a local phone number forwarded to your mobile phone. Buy a airplane ticket, a week in advance. Spam every recruiting firm in the new area with your (soon to be) local CV.

Plan on staying in the cheapest accommodations possible, and use public transportation.

Again plan for the worst, and prepare to take severe actions before your savings hit zero.

In my case I got a dream job shortly before I hit zero, but yeah it's depressing.

