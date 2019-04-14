quickymart:

Most of my working career (over 20 years), I've been in Telecommunications (majority of it answering phones). I'm looking around for something else at the moment. I have a fair amount of experience - in Customer Service, Helpdesk, Service Desk, Provisioning, etc. I've had small incremental pay increases over the years but am looking for something that pays $60k or more as I'm still trying to save for a house (as per the other thread I started) but also to afford the cost of living. I would do Service Desk again if it paid enough.
However, despite applying for over 20 jobs on Seek (this is since around the start of April), I've had very few responses. Several rejections, a couple of interview offers (one role was too far away and the other had issues with me getting to work on public transport). That notwithstanding, am I aiming too high with my pay scale? I'm not asking to be paid millions, just a bit more than I'm making now. I'm a hard, dedicated, reliable worker...but I imagine a lot of other people are too. Is it just a bad time of year to be looking for a job?