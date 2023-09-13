So where do you reckon is the best place to get the best deal/ price on a ultra and 15 pro max?
NL you at least get airpoints?
suggestions of other advantages from others as they are all going to be around the same price?
Apple.co.nz - Order and you will recieve it on release day. No queues, no waiting - excellent support. Yes you do not get FlyBuys but NL's stock is likely to be limited anyways - as they always are.
Are Flybuys really worth it if it means you have to deal with the incompetent Warehouse Group? Buying direct from Apple is so much less stress.
I'm buying from apple on launch day, I also have some gift vouchers to use from Black Friday
Yep fair enough you all make a valid point Oh and they are already on preorder ! so lets make apple even richer
sorry false alarm not quite there yet
gnfb:
sorry false alarm not quite there yet
iPhone 15 will be midnight on Friday. Apple Watch's are on pre-order already.
Order placed! all good
