Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesBest place to buy ultra and 15 pro?
gnfb

2369 posts

Uber Geek


#307029 13-Sep-2023 14:17
Send private message quote this post

So where do you reckon is the best place to get the best deal/ price on a ultra and 15 pro max?

 

NL you at least get airpoints?

 

suggestions of other advantages from others as they are all going to be around the same price?

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

fbwhatnot on trademe

Email Me

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Jiriteach
968 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3127141 13-Sep-2023 14:52
Send private message quote this post

Apple.co.nz - Order and you will recieve it on release day. No queues, no waiting - excellent support. Yes you do not get FlyBuys but NL's stock is likely to be limited anyways - as they always are.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
alasta
6128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3127155 13-Sep-2023 15:29
Send private message quote this post

Are Flybuys really worth it if it means you have to deal with the incompetent Warehouse Group? Buying direct from Apple is so much less stress. 

JPNZ
1136 posts

Uber Geek


  #3127156 13-Sep-2023 15:32
Send private message quote this post

I'm buying from apple on launch day, I also have some gift vouchers to use from Black Friday




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone XR



gnfb

2369 posts

Uber Geek


  #3127162 13-Sep-2023 15:56
Send private message quote this post

Yep fair enough you all make a valid point Oh and they are already on preorder ! so lets make apple even richer




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

fbwhatnot on trademe

Email Me

gnfb

2369 posts

Uber Geek


  #3127164 13-Sep-2023 16:00
Send private message quote this post

sorry false alarm not quite there yet




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

fbwhatnot on trademe

Email Me

Jiriteach
968 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3127168 13-Sep-2023 16:09
Send private message quote this post

gnfb:

 

sorry false alarm not quite there yet

 

 

iPhone 15 will be midnight on Friday. Apple Watch's are on pre-order already.

gnfb

2369 posts

Uber Geek


  #3127248 13-Sep-2023 17:15
Send private message quote this post

Order placed! all good




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

fbwhatnot on trademe

Email Me

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 