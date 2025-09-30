xyeovillian

This is with Skinny mobile they have suggested Mr Number quick search and it tells me still getting spam with this.
Any suggestions for a suitable app to stop this annoyance?
This is with Skinny mobile they have suggested Mr Number quick search and it tells me still getting spam with this.
Any suggestions for a suitable app to stop this annoyance?
The voicemail will be the one on your phone that apple added. you need to disable that in addition to disabling the one with the phone company.
The actuall calls coming in cant be stopped. I have just put things in my phones blacklist that are the common spammy prefixes, not sure if iphone can do a prefix block.
have +61 +44 +1 as that stops most of the fake international calls, and +64988 +64987 to block the voip spam companies. not felt the need for +64800 yet but if they start calling me will have to.
You may well have voicemail disabled with your telco, but this message looks like it might have been collected by the Live Voicemail feature on your iPhone. You can turn this feature off in the settings under the 'Phone' app.
If you are running the latest iOS then you might want to look into the call screening feature and see if that helps. Otherwise, if feasible, you could consider blocking all calls from callers who are not in your contacts list.
Google for Geekzone tcf
Skinny, under Spark is a TCF member therefor must act on scam call complaints. If they say otherwise, point them to the Code.
You should also report scams to the DIA. Again, internet search will point you right.
MadEngineer:
Google for Geekzone tcf
Skinny, under Spark is a TCF member therefor must act on scam call complaints. If they say otherwise, point them to the Code.
You should also report scams to the DIA. Again, internet search will point you right.
The calling telco is the one who should receive a complaint. The DIA reporting is for email, fax and SMS.
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Does the Iphone have the equivalent to Samsung's built in spam blocking?
freitasm:No, TCF members have a Code for taking customer complaints and dealing with them appropriately.
MadEngineer:
Google for Geekzone tcf
Skinny, under Spark is a TCF member therefor must act on scam call complaints. If they say otherwise, point them to the Code.
You should also report scams to the DIA. Again, internet search will point you right.
The calling telco is the one who should receive a complaint. The DIA reporting is for email, fax and SMS.
Tell me you’ve not googled without telling me you’ve not googled.
(re - the DIA, yes you’re correct they don’t take scam call reports. )
@MadEngineer:
freitasm:
The calling telco is the one who should receive a complaint. The DIA reporting is for email, fax and SMS.
No, TCF members have a Code for taking customer complaints and dealing with them appropriately.
Tell me you’ve not googled without telling me you’ve not googled.
A few things:
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I wasn't being passive aggressive at all. It's a comical meme.
MadEngineer:
I wasn't being passive aggressive at all. It's a comical meme.
Yes, it is. Still passive-aggresive. It's like saying something that one knows will create problems, but then adding "I am just asking questions!". Still the same sentiment.
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