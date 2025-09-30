xyeovillian

The voicemail will be the one on your phone that apple added. you need to disable that in addition to disabling the one with the phone company.

The actuall calls coming in cant be stopped. I have just put things in my phones blacklist that are the common spammy prefixes, not sure if iphone can do a prefix block.

have +61 +44 +1 as that stops most of the fake international calls, and +64988 +64987 to block the voip spam companies. not felt the need for +64800 yet but if they start calling me will have to.