Theman843: Yes, it had all my details and return address on it. I rang apple support about it, assuming they would be able to find the tracking details for the shipment that they created. But the woman said they can't do anything and gave me the number for FedEx/TNT. So I rang them and then they told me to ask apple. I think I'll just have to try apple again tomorrow and hopefully get someone competent.

I have had the same problem, twice. The first time I told Apple our postcode 7945 as we don't have deliveries and Google bless them use 7999 which is attached to a delivery address. After 10 days and no parcel arriving I contacted Apple who assured me it was sent. Called the local Courier and they said it was in Timaru in their no address bin. It had been sent to Twizel at 7999. Sigh. Bagged the phone and took it to the couriers in Timaru who promptly returned it to me the next day. Finally got it sorted.

The next time I got the replacement ok and sent it back to Apple who after 15 days of not receiving it back wanted to charge me $1800 for a new phone. Many many calls to Apple and Fedex/TNT and I just got sent from one person to another. Finally got someone with brains who managed to track it down at the Auckland depot and from there managed to track it to Sydney. I would hate to think how many hours i spent on the phone repeating myself.

Good luck mate, I hope you can get it sorted.