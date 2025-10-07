Theman843:

I'm wondering who else has experience with using Apple's repair service where they send you a prepaid courier package to send to them? I booked my iPhone 14 pro Max to get a new battery and they sent me a prepaid fedex bag to put it in. So I packaged it up and put it in the mail box for collection. It was collected the next morning and that was about 10 days ago and it hasn't reached apple. I live in a rural area so the courier is Rural NZ post, Ive never had any experience with fedex packages but I have returned other prepaid amazon packages this way and havent had any problems. Apple say they dont have tracking for the package and fedex say they cant help either. Am I just screwed? why would the courier collect the packages if they won't send it?