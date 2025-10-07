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ForumsApple iOS and devicesNightmare of sending iPhone to Apple for repair
Theman843

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#322936 7-Oct-2025 19:48
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I'm wondering who else has experience with using Apple's repair service where they send you a prepaid courier package to send to them? I booked my iPhone 14 pro Max to get a new battery and they sent me a prepaid fedex bag to put it in. So I packaged it up and put it in the mail box for collection. It was collected the next morning and that was about 10 days ago and it hasn't reached apple. I live in a rural area so the courier is Rural NZ post, Ive never had any experience with fedex packages but I have returned other prepaid amazon packages this way and havent had any problems. Apple say they dont have tracking for the package and fedex say they cant help either. Am I just screwed? why would the courier collect the packages if they won't send it?

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mattwnz
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  #3422883 7-Oct-2025 20:59
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Did you take a photo of it before sending it with the code? IANAL but as you didn’t pay or arrange the courier yourself and it was arranged by Apple, I think they should be responsible for getting this resolved for you. 



loceff13
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  #3422889 7-Oct-2025 21:16
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^^Yes Apple are the ones party to the freight contract so they have to chase it up with the courier company.

 

 

 

Did you put a return/sender address on the bag? 

Theman843

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  #3422892 7-Oct-2025 21:27
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Yes, it had all my details and return address on it.  I rang apple support about it, assuming they would be able to find the tracking details for the shipment that they created. But the woman said they can't do anything and gave me the number for FedEx/TNT. So I rang them and then they told me to ask apple. I think I'll just have to try apple again tomorrow and hopefully get someone competent. 



Theman843

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  #3422894 7-Oct-2025 21:31
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No I didn't unfortunately. I just assumed apple would be able to track the consignment that they created. They didn't send any tracking email either for the delivery of the courier bag to my house or the bag inside it for sending the phone. 

boosacnoodle
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  #3422895 7-Oct-2025 21:32
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I'm not aware of NZ Post having a contract with Fedex for collection. Sounds like you may need to talk with your postie. Apple's repair boxes have always had a phone number to dial when they've sent them to me.

Theman843

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  #3422896 7-Oct-2025 21:34
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As in a phone number to organize collection? Who would collect the package?

 
 
 
 

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Kiwifan
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  #3422898 7-Oct-2025 21:53
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Theman843:

 

Yes, it had all my details and return address on it.  I rang apple support about it, assuming they would be able to find the tracking details for the shipment that they created. But the woman said they can't do anything and gave me the number for FedEx/TNT. So I rang them and then they told me to ask apple. I think I'll just have to try apple again tomorrow and hopefully get someone competent. 

 

 

I have had the same problem, twice. The first time I told Apple our postcode 7945 as we don't have deliveries and Google bless them use 7999 which is attached to a delivery address. After 10 days and no parcel arriving I contacted Apple who assured me it was sent. Called the local Courier and they said it was in Timaru in their no address bin. It had been sent to Twizel at 7999. Sigh. Bagged the phone and took it to the couriers in Timaru who promptly returned it to me the next day. Finally got it sorted.

 

The next time I got the replacement ok and sent it back to Apple who after 15 days of not receiving it back wanted to charge me $1800 for a new phone. Many many calls to Apple and Fedex/TNT  and I just got sent from one person to another. Finally got someone with brains who managed to track it down at the Auckland depot and from there managed to track it to Sydney. I would hate to think how many hours i spent on the phone repeating myself.

 

Good luck mate, I hope you can get it sorted.

mattwnz
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  #3422907 7-Oct-2025 22:45
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I missed that you used a rural postbox and it got picked up by NZ post rather than FedEx. You world probably need to talk to the NZ post person that picked it up to see what they did with it.  I hope someone else didn’t pick it up from the box as it sounds like it relies on a lot of honesty.  

Goosey
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  #3422916 8-Oct-2025 06:47
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What did the return instructions specify on how to return the item? 
normally you have to book a courier pick up with the details they give you. 

 

I would guess the package is at nz post depot sitting doing nothing because they are half way thru trying to process a package that should have been via a different courier company.  

 

I’d be logging a ticket with nz post with the details that were in the return package that Apple sent you. (Details being from the label on the return bag).

 

 

scuwp
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  #3422926 8-Oct-2025 08:03
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I don't quite understand why you would give your Fedex parcel to NZ Post to send, unless the instructions said to do this?  AFAIK they are competing companies.  I think contacting NZ Post would be the best option but how they would track where it is now I don't know as they would use a different tracking system.  Probably sitting in a lost parcel bin somewhere and no one knows what to do with it.    




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

mattwnz
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  #3423033 8-Oct-2025 15:11
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scuwp:

 

I don't quite understand why you would give your Fedex parcel to NZ Post to send, unless the instructions said to do this?  AFAIK they are competing companies.  I think contacting NZ Post would be the best option but how they would track where it is now I don't know as they would use a different tracking system.  Probably sitting in a lost parcel bin somewhere and no one knows what to do with it.    

 

But you do have to wonder why they picked it up at all if it should have been picked up by another courier company, as the courier ticket on it wouldn't allow NZ post to send it, unless they will normally handle them. Unless someone stole it out of the box

 
 
 
 

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RunningMan
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  #3423105 8-Oct-2025 16:40
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Theman843:

 

As in a phone number to organize collection? Who would collect the package?

 

 

Fedex, or possibly your rural postie if they are subcontracted by Fedex.

 

This doesn't sound like an Apple issue at all. They can't track it because you didn't call the correct company to arrange collection. Calling to arrange collection will create a tracking number and because that step hasn't happened yet, there's not much they can do.

 

You probably need to chase this with the rural postie and confirm if they actually picked it up, or whether someone else nicked it. If the postie did take it, then phone Fedex and arrange the collection job from wherever the parcel currently is.

 

It's not a totally foolproof system, but for the most part it normally works OK. 

 

 

Aucklandjafa
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  #3423111 8-Oct-2025 16:58
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Use Service Plus (they’re an Apple approved service co) and if you’re not in a main centre you can send in your device (or book a courier bag). I’ve used them several times and they’re great - can’t fault them.

RunningMan
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  #3423975 11-Oct-2025 12:52
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Having just organised a similar repair with Apple, I can now see why the OP has missed the step of contacting the correct freight company to arrange collection.

 

In contrast to previous times, there was no instructions included as to how to arrange collection of the package to return to Apple. Well, almost no instructions. Inside the cardboard packing materials was a slip of paper about 100mm square with a QR code on one side and "iPhone" on the other. There's no indication that this links to the collection instructions (it does), nor a printed copy of the instructions included - you know because you're sending the phone to be repaired because it doesn't turn on so can't scan the QR code or look up the details...

 

This really is pretty poor form from Apple (or whoever they are contracting to do the logistics of this service).

 

The QR code redirects to https://support.apple.com/en-nz/109508

 

Send your iPhone to Apple

 

After packing your product, use the TNT satchel to complete the delivery process:
1. Remove the TNT postage label from the box.
2. Note the consignment number — it starts with “GE” and you can find it next to the barcode on the postage label.
3. Put your packaged iPhone in the TNT satchel, seal the satchel and place the postage label in the clear plastic pocket.

 

Then contact TNT Customer Service to arrange a collection:

 

Email: customerservice.nz@tnt.com

Subject line: “Apple collection — iPhone” followed by the TNT consignment number
In the email, note that you’re using a pre-paid satchel on account number 320792, whether your collection address is a residence or business, and provide your phone number.

 

Call: 0800 275 868
Explain that you’re using a pre-paid satchel on account number 320792, whether your collection address is a residence or business, and provide your phone number.

 

TNT will provide a booking reference number and collection date in response to your email or phone call.

Kiwifan
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  #3423977 11-Oct-2025 13:20
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I had to give my return to NZ Couriers as they are the agents in Timaru so I was dealing with three companies. Sadly none of them were talking to each other. 😕

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