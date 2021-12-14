Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Xbox Series X - $799
dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#291929 14-Dec-2021 10:05
Send private message

 

 

Pickup preferred (Wellington Airport area) or can courier nationwide for $5

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831960 14-Dec-2021 10:48
Send private message

Thank you for not charging scalping prices.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Insanekiwi
446 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2832147 14-Dec-2021 13:21
Send private message

Pmed

dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2832327 14-Dec-2021 18:59
Send private message

Still available :)



dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2832980 15-Dec-2021 17:14
Send private message

Sold, thank you GZ!

I have another one coming, if anyone is interested. It's my way to give back to the GZ community for the help and knowledge I've received.

dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2834896 17-Dec-2021 11:16
Send private message

Hi guys,

The 2nd one has just been delivered. Is there any interest in it?

networkn
27240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2834911 17-Dec-2021 11:58
Send private message

I did a similar thing a few months back before Mightyape started limiting purchases to 1 per household. I know there will be a lot of people who are going to appreciate you doing it too.

 

Happy Holidays to you!

 

 

dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2834913 17-Dec-2021 12:07
Send private message

Thanks @networkn

I've received more than I've given on GZ so this is my chance to do something about it. It helps to know that someone else does not have to pay scalper prices.



dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2835254 18-Dec-2021 13:40
Send private message

Still available :)

premiumtouring
349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2835270 18-Dec-2021 14:34
Send private message

You don't happen to have the Halo Limited Edition going for at-Retail or near by chance do you?




-

dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2835271 18-Dec-2021 14:44
Send private message

No, unfortunately not. My friend is looking for one as well.

From what I've been advised, there might have only been the initial production run.

dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2835949 20-Dec-2021 13:16
Send private message

Still available team, would make a fantastic Xmas present

Insanekiwi
446 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2836143 20-Dec-2021 22:16
Send private message

Good chap Des - I got hold of the first one, really easy to arrange time with him; and although I haven't opened it yet (waiting for X-mas day) I am sure it will be perfect. Still hard to get hold of one, so if you are on the fence, go for it!

dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2836160 21-Dec-2021 01:33
Send private message

Thanks @insanekiwi for your kind words and feedback :)

dm2000

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2837118 23-Dec-2021 05:06
Send private message

Hi team, still available. Would love for it to go to a good home.

I'm heading away after Xmas so may be able to drop off in either Rotorua or Gisborne.

Handsomedan
4656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837201 23-Dec-2021 08:47
Send private message

I'm super keen, as are my boys, but I have been told that I have to choose between this and staying married over Christmas. 

 

It's a really hard choice, if I am honest! 😅




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 