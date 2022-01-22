For complicated reasons I ended up with two routers when shopping for one... Was going to flash this to OpenWRT but the other router is working well so will sell instead.
Freshly arrived from Banggood and box unopened. Will be Chinese language but for someone updating this to OpenWRT that wont be a challenge!
Pick up downtown (work in Britomart) or could probably drop off if you are not too far away (live in Hobsonville) else actual courier cost.
https://openwrt.org/inbox/toh/xiaomi/xiaomi_mi_router_4a_gigabit_edition
- Brand:Xiaomi
- Model Number: 4A Router gigabit edition
- Memory: 128MB DDR3
- Interface: LAN,WAN
- Processor: MT7621A MIPS Dual Core 880MHz
- Max. LAN Data Rate: 1000Mbps
- DC Port: 5.5 x 2.1
- ROM: 16MB
- Dual frequency 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- 2.4GHz Channel: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
- 5GHz Channel: 36, 40, 44, 48, 149, 153, 157, 161, 165
- Management: support Web, Android, iOS
- Working environment temperature: 0 - 40 Deg.C
- Working humidity: 10 - 90 percent RH ( non-condensing )
- Storage temperature: -40 - 70 Deg.C
- Storage humidity: 5 - 90 percent RH ( non-condensing )
- Router Connectivity Type: Wireless,Ethernet
- Wireless Security: WPA-PSK,WPA2-PSK
- Transmission Rate: 1167Mbps
- Number of antennas: 4 root,gain dBi: 5dBi,6dBi
- Network Protocols: IPv6,IEEE 802.11ac,IEEE 802.3,IEEE 802.11a,IEEE 802.11n,IEEE 802.11b,IEEE 802.11g,IEEE 802.3U
- Working Voltage: 12V/1A
- LAN Ports: 2 ports
- Wireless Security: WPA-PSK,WPA2-PSK
- DC Port: 5.5 x 2.1
- Application: Home