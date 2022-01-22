For complicated reasons I ended up with two routers when shopping for one... Was going to flash this to OpenWRT but the other router is working well so will sell instead.

Freshly arrived from Banggood and box unopened. Will be Chinese language but for someone updating this to OpenWRT that wont be a challenge!

Pick up downtown (work in Britomart) or could probably drop off if you are not too far away (live in Hobsonville) else actual courier cost.

https://openwrt.org/inbox/toh/xiaomi/xiaomi_mi_router_4a_gigabit_edition