For complicated reasons I ended up with two routers when shopping for one... Was going to flash this to OpenWRT but the other router is working well so will sell instead.

 

Freshly arrived from Banggood and box unopened. Will be Chinese language but for someone updating this to OpenWRT that wont be a challenge!

 

Pick up downtown (work in Britomart) or could probably drop off if you are not too far away (live in Hobsonville) else actual courier cost.

 

https://openwrt.org/inbox/toh/xiaomi/xiaomi_mi_router_4a_gigabit_edition

 

 

 

     

  1. Brand:Xiaomi
  2. Model Number: 4A Router gigabit edition
  3. Memory: 128MB DDR3
  4. Interface: LAN,WAN
  5. Processor: MT7621A MIPS Dual Core 880MHz
  6. Max. LAN Data Rate: 1000Mbps
  7. DC Port: 5.5 x 2.1
  8. ROM: 16MB
  9. Dual frequency 2.4GHz and 5GHz
  10. 2.4GHz Channel: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
  11. 5GHz Channel: 36, 40, 44, 48, 149, 153, 157, 161, 165
  12. Management: support Web, Android, iOS
  13. Working environment temperature: 0 - 40 Deg.C
  14. Working humidity: 10 - 90 percent RH ( non-condensing )
  15. Storage temperature: -40 - 70 Deg.C
  16. Storage humidity: 5 - 90 percent RH ( non-condensing )
  17. Router Connectivity Type: Wireless,Ethernet
  18. Wireless Security: WPA-PSK,WPA2-PSK
  19. Transmission Rate: 1167Mbps
  20. Number of antennas: 4 root,gain dBi: 5dBi,6dBi
  21. Network Protocols: IPv6,IEEE 802.11ac,IEEE 802.3,IEEE 802.11a,IEEE 802.11n,IEEE 802.11b,IEEE 802.11g,IEEE 802.3U
  22. Working Voltage: 12V/1A
  23. LAN Ports: 2 ports
  26. Application: Home

 

 