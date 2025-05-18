Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTD: Beelink S12 mini PC or similar/better (N100 CPU for Scrypted & Home Assistant)
phrozenpenguin

842 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319658 18-May-2025 23:43
Wanting to upgrade my older NUC to a newer device - Beelink S12 or something similar, with an Intel N100 or better.

 

Will be used for Home Assistant and Scrypted. 

 

Anyone have anything spare?

 1 | 2
johno1234
2850 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374512 19-May-2025 07:26
Sorry to thread-jack but have been looking at scrypted with interest. I’d like to add cameras with Apple secure video to my Apple home but the native Apple home cameras are very expensive. Have a couple of questions if you don’t mind?

 

 Is a Pi4 not up to the task of hosting scrypted?
Is 2.4GHz wifi sufficient for the video stream? 
You have any recommendations for outdoor cameras? I can get power to them but not Ethernet. 

 

thanks



phrozenpenguin

842 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3374572 19-May-2025 08:53
johno1234:

 

Is a Pi4 not up to the task of hosting scrypted? 
Is 2.4GHz wifi sufficient for the video stream? 
You have any recommendations for outdoor cameras? I can get power to them but not Ethernet. 

 

 

  • Take a look at the server hardware page: https://docs.scrypted.app/server-hardware.html and consider what you are wanting (# cameras, detection etc). I haven't used a Pi for ages, partly due to power and partly due to corrupt SD cards. NUCs were much faster, reliable and not much more expensive. 
  • Depends how many and what resolution I suspect. Best practice is to use ethernet. I run a couple of wireless 1080p cameras but others are/will be wired.
  • Sorry no. Apart from a couple of indoor camera, I only use PoE.

amanzi
Amanzi
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374578 19-May-2025 09:17
I don't have one to sell, but I've bought a couple of GMKtec G3 devices and recommend them. I have one running Home Assistant with a bunch of add-ons, and another that runs Plex. Both perform superbly.

 

I have the N100 version, but you can currently get the N150 version with 8G RAM and a 256GB SSD for NZ$250 including shipping and tax: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH81C4K3/?mr_donotredirect

 

That's probably going to be the best deal you can get right now.



phrozenpenguin

842 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375130 20-May-2025 23:26
amanzi:

 

I don't have one to sell, but I've bought a couple of GMKtec G3 devices and recommend them. I have one running Home Assistant with a bunch of add-ons, and another that runs Plex. Both perform superbly.

 

I have the N100 version, but you can currently get the N150 version with 8G RAM and a 256GB SSD for NZ$250 including shipping and tax: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH81C4K3/?mr_donotredirect

 

That's probably going to be the best deal you can get right now.

 

 

Thanks for the info - I missed that deal but will take a closer look at those machines.

shanes
258 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3375194 21-May-2025 10:28
amanzi:

 

I don't have one to sell, but I've bought a couple of GMKtec G3 devices and recommend them. I have one running Home Assistant with a bunch of add-ons, and another that runs Plex. Both perform superbly.

 

I have the N100 version, but you can currently get the N150 version with 8G RAM and a 256GB SSD for NZ$250 including shipping and tax: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH81C4K3/?mr_donotredirect

 

That's probably going to be the best deal you can get right now.

 

 

Buying an N150 G3 direct from GMKtec is a reasonable saving over Amazon.

amanzi
Amanzi
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375247 21-May-2025 13:02
shanes:

 

amanzi:

 

I don't have one to sell, but I've bought a couple of GMKtec G3 devices and recommend them. I have one running Home Assistant with a bunch of add-ons, and another that runs Plex. Both perform superbly.

 

I have the N100 version, but you can currently get the N150 version with 8G RAM and a 256GB SSD for NZ$250 including shipping and tax: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH81C4K3/?mr_donotredirect

 

That's probably going to be the best deal you can get right now.

 

 

Buying an N150 G3 direct from GMKtec is a reasonable saving over Amazon.

 

 

You're right - it's around NZ$225 right now.

razor2000nz
223 posts

Master Geek


  #3394620 16-Jul-2025 13:01
Just bringing this to the top to see if anyone has a mini pc n100/n150 they are happy to part with. 

 
 
 
 

johno1234
2850 posts

Uber Geek


  #3394621 16-Jul-2025 13:11
razor2000nz:

 

Just bringing this to the top to see if anyone has a mini pc n100/n150 they are happy to part with. 

 

 

They are so, so cheap from GMKTek - complete with RAM, SS HD and Win11 - I don't think I'd bother buying a second hand one.

razor2000nz
223 posts

Master Geek


#3394628 16-Jul-2025 13:50
johno1234:

 

razor2000nz:

 

Just bringing this to the top to see if anyone has a mini pc n100/n150 they are happy to part with. 

 

 

They are so, so cheap from GMKTek - complete with RAM, SS HD and Win11 - I don't think I'd bother buying a second hand one.

 

 

 

 

Yep, realize that. but thought i'd ask. Save the planet and all that 👍😜😜. $$ in someones pocket, better than a big companies pocket. 

phrozenpenguin

842 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3394724 16-Jul-2025 23:17
I never ended up sourcing one, and could still use one, so would consider shipping or appreciate being made aware of the best current deals!

tangerz
626 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3394752 17-Jul-2025 09:32
phrozenpenguin:

 

I never ended up sourcing one, and could still use one, so would consider shipping or appreciate being made aware of the best current deals!

 

 

 

 

As others suggested to you the first time you asked, they're dirt cheap direct from GMKtek. A barebones N150 system is currently only a little over $200. Add 16GB + 512GB SSD and it's only around $270. Don't think you'll find much better than that, even second hand!

razor2000nz
223 posts

Master Geek


  #3395353 18-Jul-2025 14:32
tangerz:

 

phrozenpenguin:

 

I never ended up sourcing one, and could still use one, so would consider shipping or appreciate being made aware of the best current deals!

 

 

 

 

As others suggested to you the first time you asked, they're dirt cheap direct from GMKtek. A barebones N150 system is currently only a little over $200. Add 16GB + 512GB SSD and it's only around $270. Don't think you'll find much better than that, even second hand!

 

 

 

 

Ended up ordering mine from AliEx, $265 including a m2 sata for dual boot.

amanzi
Amanzi
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3395365 18-Jul-2025 15:21
razor2000nz:

 

Ended up ordering mine from AliEx, $265 including a m2 sata for dual boot.

 

 

Just a note that the second M2 port is a bit odd. Did you get the NucBox G3 or NucBox G3 Plus?

 

I have the NucBox G3 and it has a different key to a standard M2 NVME SSD.

 

Should look something like this:

 

Spyware
3773 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3395368 18-Jul-2025 15:38
amanzi:

 

Just a note that the second M2 port is a bit odd. Did you get the NucBox G3 or NucBox G3 Plus?

 

I have the NucBox G3 and it has a different key to a standard M2 NVME SSD.

 

Should look something like this:

 

 

This is an A+E‑keyed M.2 slot, meant for a Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth card.




razor2000nz
223 posts

Master Geek


  #3395370 18-Jul-2025 15:42
amanzi:

 

razor2000nz:

 

Ended up ordering mine from AliEx, $265 including a m2 sata for dual boot.

 

 

Just a note that the second M2 port is a bit odd. Did you get the NucBox G3 or NucBox G3 Plus?

 

I have the NucBox G3 and it has a different key to a standard M2 NVME SSD.

 

Should look something like this:

 

 

 

 

 

Got the G3 Plus, ordered a m2 sata 2242. as per the pic on their website. 

 

 

 

NucBox G3 Plus--Enhanced Performance Mini PC With Intel Twin Lake N150

 1 | 2
