phrozenpenguin:

Wanting to upgrade my older NUC to a newer device - Beelink S12 or something similar, with an Intel N100 or better.
Will be used for Home Assistant and Scrypted.
Anyone have anything spare?
Sorry to thread-jack but have been looking at scrypted with interest. I’d like to add cameras with Apple secure video to my Apple home but the native Apple home cameras are very expensive. Have a couple of questions if you don’t mind?
Is a Pi4 not up to the task of hosting scrypted?
Is 2.4GHz wifi sufficient for the video stream?
You have any recommendations for outdoor cameras? I can get power to them but not Ethernet.
thanks
johno1234:
Is a Pi4 not up to the task of hosting scrypted?
Is 2.4GHz wifi sufficient for the video stream?
You have any recommendations for outdoor cameras? I can get power to them but not Ethernet.
I don't have one to sell, but I've bought a couple of GMKtec G3 devices and recommend them. I have one running Home Assistant with a bunch of add-ons, and another that runs Plex. Both perform superbly.
I have the N100 version, but you can currently get the N150 version with 8G RAM and a 256GB SSD for NZ$250 including shipping and tax: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH81C4K3/?mr_donotredirect
That's probably going to be the best deal you can get right now.
amanzi:
I don't have one to sell, but I've bought a couple of GMKtec G3 devices and recommend them. I have one running Home Assistant with a bunch of add-ons, and another that runs Plex. Both perform superbly.
I have the N100 version, but you can currently get the N150 version with 8G RAM and a 256GB SSD for NZ$250 including shipping and tax: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH81C4K3/?mr_donotredirect
That's probably going to be the best deal you can get right now.
Thanks for the info - I missed that deal but will take a closer look at those machines.
amanzi:
I don't have one to sell, but I've bought a couple of GMKtec G3 devices and recommend them. I have one running Home Assistant with a bunch of add-ons, and another that runs Plex. Both perform superbly.
I have the N100 version, but you can currently get the N150 version with 8G RAM and a 256GB SSD for NZ$250 including shipping and tax: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH81C4K3/?mr_donotredirect
That's probably going to be the best deal you can get right now.
Buying an N150 G3 direct from GMKtec is a reasonable saving over Amazon.
shanes:
amanzi:
I don't have one to sell, but I've bought a couple of GMKtec G3 devices and recommend them. I have one running Home Assistant with a bunch of add-ons, and another that runs Plex. Both perform superbly.
I have the N100 version, but you can currently get the N150 version with 8G RAM and a 256GB SSD for NZ$250 including shipping and tax: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH81C4K3/?mr_donotredirect
That's probably going to be the best deal you can get right now.
Buying an N150 G3 direct from GMKtec is a reasonable saving over Amazon.
You're right - it's around NZ$225 right now.
Just bringing this to the top to see if anyone has a mini pc n100/n150 they are happy to part with.
razor2000nz:
Just bringing this to the top to see if anyone has a mini pc n100/n150 they are happy to part with.
They are so, so cheap from GMKTek - complete with RAM, SS HD and Win11 - I don't think I'd bother buying a second hand one.
johno1234:
razor2000nz:
Just bringing this to the top to see if anyone has a mini pc n100/n150 they are happy to part with.
They are so, so cheap from GMKTek - complete with RAM, SS HD and Win11 - I don't think I'd bother buying a second hand one.
Yep, realize that. but thought i'd ask. Save the planet and all that 👍😜😜. $$ in someones pocket, better than a big companies pocket.
I never ended up sourcing one, and could still use one, so would consider shipping or appreciate being made aware of the best current deals!
phrozenpenguin:
I never ended up sourcing one, and could still use one, so would consider shipping or appreciate being made aware of the best current deals!
As others suggested to you the first time you asked, they're dirt cheap direct from GMKtek. A barebones N150 system is currently only a little over $200. Add 16GB + 512GB SSD and it's only around $270. Don't think you'll find much better than that, even second hand!
tangerz:
phrozenpenguin:
I never ended up sourcing one, and could still use one, so would consider shipping or appreciate being made aware of the best current deals!
As others suggested to you the first time you asked, they're dirt cheap direct from GMKtek. A barebones N150 system is currently only a little over $200. Add 16GB + 512GB SSD and it's only around $270. Don't think you'll find much better than that, even second hand!
Ended up ordering mine from AliEx, $265 including a m2 sata for dual boot.
razor2000nz:
Ended up ordering mine from AliEx, $265 including a m2 sata for dual boot.
Just a note that the second M2 port is a bit odd. Did you get the NucBox G3 or NucBox G3 Plus?
I have the NucBox G3 and it has a different key to a standard M2 NVME SSD.
Should look something like this:
amanzi:
Just a note that the second M2 port is a bit odd. Did you get the NucBox G3 or NucBox G3 Plus?
I have the NucBox G3 and it has a different key to a standard M2 NVME SSD.
Should look something like this:
This is an A+E‑keyed M.2 slot, meant for a Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth card.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
amanzi:
razor2000nz:
Ended up ordering mine from AliEx, $265 including a m2 sata for dual boot.
Just a note that the second M2 port is a bit odd. Did you get the NucBox G3 or NucBox G3 Plus?
I have the NucBox G3 and it has a different key to a standard M2 NVME SSD.
Should look something like this:
Got the G3 Plus, ordered a m2 sata 2242. as per the pic on their website.