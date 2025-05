Another item from the clean up at home.

Unifi USW-16-POE Switch

It’s the gen2 version with the LCD display on it.

Has the rack mount ears with it but don’t have the original box unfortunately.

No longer needed as the 8 port Poe switch in the UDM SE and another 8 port POE switch are now more than enough.



More info here: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti/usw-16-poe.html

$400 plus shipping.