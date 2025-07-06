Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Price check/EOI Denon AVR-3806 7.1 Ch. 130W HD AV Receiver with speakers
Dial111

975 posts

Ultimate Geek


#320100 6-Jul-2025 19:00
Send private message

Hey GZ

 

Clearing out some stuff from my late father and wanted to see if theres any interest in an old receiver like this?

 

https://www.denon.com/en-us/product/archive-av-receivers/avr-3806/AVR3806.html

 

Does come with 5 surround speakers with 2 pedestals for speakers but no sub

 

Speakers are Sony Pascal SS-MS7 120w

 

Honestly I have no idea what this would be worth in today's climate, but I am keen to move it along as I would like to get my daughter a smart tv for her room.

 

 

 

Happy to post pics if any interest

 

 

 

Thanks GZ

hsvhel
1230 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3391308 6-Jul-2025 19:26
Send private message

There's on on T/me for $220 currently, not much interest

 

They're a decent output but approx. 2006/year end 05ish, less able for the features of today

 

Given you have speakers also, maybe have a punt at a couple hundo and see if there's any interest. 

 

 




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 



Dial111

975 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3391310 6-Jul-2025 19:40
Send private message

hsvhel:

 

There's on on T/me for $220 currently, not much interest

 

They're a decent output but approx. 2006/year end 05ish, less able for the features of today

 

Given you have speakers also, maybe have a punt at a couple hundo and see if there's any interest. 

 

 

 

 

Cheers, thats a fair price, happy to see it go for anything around that mark.

