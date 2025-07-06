Hey GZ
Clearing out some stuff from my late father and wanted to see if theres any interest in an old receiver like this?
https://www.denon.com/en-us/product/archive-av-receivers/avr-3806/AVR3806.html
Does come with 5 surround speakers with 2 pedestals for speakers but no sub
Speakers are Sony Pascal SS-MS7 120w
Honestly I have no idea what this would be worth in today's climate, but I am keen to move it along as I would like to get my daughter a smart tv for her room.
Happy to post pics if any interest
Thanks GZ