Might be a long shot, but the controllers on my second-hand Quest 2 headset are going faulty (the left in particular), suffering from major joystick drift. I've tried recalibrating it, trying to dislodge any dust or dirt that might be interfering with it, but it hasn't made a difference. I'm not game enough (yet) to try dismantling it. So I'm looking to see if anyone has a left controller for a Quest 2 they are looking to offload (or, better still, a matching pair). I didn't pay a huge amount for the headset and it's been great (especially for the price) so I'd hate to just chuck the whole thing because the controllers don't work. But the cost for new controllers doesn't make sense compared to a new Quest 3 or 3S, so I'm hoping there might be second-hand controllers floating around. Trademe and FB marketplace don't seem to have much in the way of just controllers...