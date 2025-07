Hi all,

My son would like a Plasma ball for his birthday this year.

In my research I have found a few local parallel resellers who sell them but they're clearly the same model which I can get for myself through alternative online retailers at half the price or less.

Does anyone have one they want to sell or know of a reputable local seller I can get in touch with directly?

I'm Auckland based and happy to pay some shipping if the model/price is right.

Thanks in advance.