Hi all,

Just selling as I've upgraded to the Switch 2.



Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom special edition with glass screen protector applied complete with box, dock and 128gb MicroSD card - EB Games.

This is in perfect condition and has been mostly used docked. Purchased 13th May 2023.



Will also include the following games:

- Ring Fit Adventure.

- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (including the steering wheel joycon grips).

- Unbox Newbies Adventure.

Also will include some additional accessories like the Switch Pro Controller, a charging grip case, 2x soft shell cases and some official special edition NES joycon controllers.

$500 pickup Parapaumu / Wellington else +$15 shipped.