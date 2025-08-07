I need wired internet in my garage area to connect a new alarm module that needs Internet connectivity. I would rather not string up more CAT5 cable to the garage as the bandwidth of the alarm module is pretty minimal (it works with a 3G cellular connection). Powerline seems the answer and I already use in the house so all I need is another adapter. Does anybody have one lying around they are not using now and willing to part with it at no charge :-) Happy to pick up in Wellington or pay for shipping. Thanks