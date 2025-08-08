I'm intending to take a load of stuff that I've not used for some time to the ewaste center on Sunday. But I thought I'd see if anybody wanted anything from the pile before it gets disposed of. Everything is functional as far as I'm aware (unless otherwise noted). But it has been in storage for some time and I've not retested them, so I can't guarantee anything. All of it is free, pickup would be from Lyall Bay, Wellington or I can ship at your expense.



See below image for the picture of the items I'll describe below it;





1) 6 sata cables

2) Desktop computer speakers (3.5mm connection)

3) headphones (3.5mm connection)

4) 2 x Intel Wireless-AC 9260 Wireless Cards for laptops (Edit: Sorry to anybody confused by the original description; I read the description on the bag originally, but the chips inside aren't the model that is written on the bag they are in...)

5) 2 x Computer remote controls - usb dongle plugs into computer and then remote control buttons simulate keyboard/mouse actions when buttons pressed

6) More advanced version of 5), this one also is a programmable universal remote and has a full keyboard on the reverse of it.

7) another remote like 5) but the dongle cable is self retracting to allow for tidier setup.

8) sapphire pulse radeon RX 550 4G pci-e video card, dvi, displayport and hdmi outputs

9) asus ati? video card of some type, hdmi, vga and dvi outputs.

10) pci-e usb3 card, 2 x usb3 ports on it.

11) old laptop ram, 2 x 2GB 2Rx8 PC3 - 8500S

12) ouya android video game console + controller. The online service that supports this has been shutdown for sometime (but if you want to tinker I believe there is a site that you can hack the console to connect to that simulates it's online services). From memory it has a few misc games and mega drive/snes emulators installed on it currently.

13) 8 port 10/100 network switch.

14) 240v to 110v stepdown transformer, 50m, originally billed for use with imported video game consoles like usa/japan sega saturns, 3do etc (according to text on the transformer).

15) lenovo x230 laptop + chip programmer set. NOT CURRENTLY FUNCTIONAL but fixable; I accidentally broke this some time ago trying to reflash to a custom bios (to remove restrictions on what wifi card was installed in it). From what I've read it's fully functional if you use the chip programmer to reflash the bios chips directly. I got as far as buying a chip reprogrammer but never got time to actually reflash the bios to fix it. So somebody prepared to do the work of reflashing the bios should be able to get a working laptop out of this. - Sorry I can't provide any more info on the fix that this though.

16) 2 x usb gamepads. Have 6 x front buttons and 2 shoulder buttons only. So a bit different to the 4 x shoulder buttons most controllers have these days.

17) wireless gamepad (via usb dongle). Runs on 2 x AA batteries. More standard button layout with 4 x front buttons and 4 x shoulder buttons.

18) 50 x printable cd-r,s, 2 x regular cd-r's, 10ish x dvd-r's

19) 2 x pci-e nvme ssd adaptors. Were something I got cheap off aliexpress. Could never get them to work in the older computers I tried them in. Might have been some compatibility issue with the older computers though?

20) 3 x 1g spf copper ethernet adaptors (accidental purchase from aliexpress - I wanted 10gig ones, but selected the wrong model) Gone.



21) (not pictured); Also have a https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tux_Droid - it's functional but one foot has come off and needs to be glued back on. Also something about the plastic has made it go sticky/greasy while it was in storage. That can be fixed by giving it a deep clean though.